Engagedly Honored as One of the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors for 2023

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, the pioneering provider of AI-powered cloud-based talent management software for Performance, Learning & Development, and Employee Engagement solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the world's Top 25 Work Tech Vendors for 2023 by Inspiring Workplaces and The Starr Conspiracy. The winners selected by independent judges alongside Engagedly Inc. include organizations such as Benefex, Firstup, HiBob, Plum, Virgin Pulse, and WorkTango.

Engagedly Inc. underwent a rigorous evaluation process to secure this honor. The company submitted a comprehensive six-part application, delving into the profound impact of its solutions on its employees, global clients, overarching purpose, and more. The selection process was highly competitive, with over a hundred tech vendors vying for recognition. From this impressive pool of applicants, an esteemed panel of independent judges handpicked the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors for 2023.

Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented, "Congratulations to the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors. These awards celebrate the success and diverse range of technologies that we believe can be a serious catalyst to driving positive change for an organization and the people within it. If you need help, look no further than this Top 25!"

Sri Chellappa, CEO/President and Co-Founder of Engagedly Inc., shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled and deeply excited to be recognized as one of the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors for 2023 globally. This accolade is a powerful testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering top-of-the-line solutions to our clients that make a real, meaningful impact."

The unwavering commitment of Engagedly to empower people, leaders, and HR professionals propels them toward success. Their inclusion in the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors for 2023 is a testament to their remarkable progress in achieving their mission and vision - enabling a people-centric strategy that helps organizations excel in the future of work. This accolade reflects the tireless efforts, deep commitment, and unwavering passion of the Engagedly team in developing top-notch solutions for people leaders and HR professionals.

About Engagedly

Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's AI-powered People+Strategy platform helps organizations build high-performance culture. With Engagedly's Modular Platform, organizations can Execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360 reviews, Enable their people development with Growth Hub, 1-on-1 feedback, LMS, Mentoring/Coaching, and Engage their people with Recognition and Rewards, Employee Survey and Social Praise.

