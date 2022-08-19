Engagedly Inc. Makes It to Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Second Time in a Row

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly , a leading provider of SaaS solution for People Strategy, has been named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, second time in a row.

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the US economy's most dynamic segment — independent businesses. Companies such as Dell, Pandora, GoPro, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as top 500 exclusive honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Engagedly

"We are thrilled to make it to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second time in a row," says Sri Chellappa, President and Co-Founder of Engagedly. " We will continue to focus on providing value to our clients and help them align people processes and business strategy, to help people and organizations thrive in the future of work".

Engagedly helps organizations create effective, engaged workforces by progressive performance management, employee development and improving employee engagement for the hybrid workforce. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. They offer an easy-to-use, integrated, and comprehensive set of features to ensure employee performance and development is effective and easy, enabling teams to stay engaged and productive.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 process

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for todays' innovative company builders. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com. In 1982, the Inc. 500 was started to highlight the fastest growing companies in the US. In 2007 the list was expanded to Inc. 5000 to help everyone get a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape.

