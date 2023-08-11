Engagedly Inc. Named Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

Engagedly

11 Aug, 2023, 08:44 ET

On the back of a Series A and expanding solution offerings Engagedly Inc. continues its remarkable growth streak, securing a spot on Inc. 5000's esteemed list of fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year!

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a leading provider of integrated HR Tech solutions powered by Marissa™ AI has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This marks Engagedly's third consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. It's an impressive achievement, highlighting Engagedly's impressive growth and success alongside other industry leaders such as Pandora, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

Inc 5000
Inc 5000

Engagedly's CEO and Co-Founder, Sri Chellappa, expressed his delight: "We are elated to secure our spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third successive year. This achievement resonates deeply with our commitment to continually delivering value to our clients. We leverage Marissa AI to align people processes with strategic business goals, ensuring individuals and organizations thrive."

The unwavering commitment of Engagedly to empower people, leaders, and HR professionals propels them toward success. Their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to their remarkable progress in achieving their mission and vision - enabling a people-centric strategy that helps organizations excel in the future of work. This accolade reflects the tireless efforts, deep commitment, and unwavering passion of the Engagedly team in developing top-notch solutions for people leaders and HR professionals.

About Engagedly

Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's AI-powered People+Strategy platform helps organizations build a high-performance culture. With Engagedly's E3 Platform, organizations can Execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360 reviews, Enable their people development with Growth Hub, 1-on-1 feedback, LMS, Mentoring/Coaching, and Engage their people with Recognition and Rewards, Employee Survey and Social Praise.

PR Contact
Jacqueline Martinez,
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
+1-650-485-1642

SOURCE Engagedly





