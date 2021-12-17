Engagedly Inc. Wins Big with Six Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards 2021

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly Inc., a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, won five Brandon Hall Tech Awards announced on 9th December 2021. Brandon Hall Technology Awards conducted by Brandon Hall Group, is a leading independent Human Capital Management Research and Analyst firm.

Brandon Hall Award 2021

Engagedly won:

Gold in 'Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform' and 'Best Advance in Performance Management Technology', Silver in 'Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology' and 'Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce', and "Future of Work" Bronze in 'Best Advance in Social Talent Management Technology'.

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to enable your teams, execute your strategies, and engage your employees. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people's reviews are effective and easy, so that employees stay engaged and productive.

"It's an immense honor to be associated with a passionate team at Engagedly to help other organizations build a better, more fulfilling workplace. Winning these awards is a testament to the vision of our team and our client partners, who share in that vision," said Sri Chellappa, President/Co-founder of Engagedly.

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product

Unique differentiators

Value proposition

Measurable results

View the complete list of winners here .

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly's E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.:

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com)

