Engagedly Launches AI Everywhere with Marissa™ your Enablement Coach

Combining the powerful Engagedly's People+Strategy suite with AI based enablement will usher in a new era of engagement, development and growth for employees.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, the leading People Strategy platform for the #Futureofwork, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary product – Marissa, your AI enablement coach. This first-of-its-kind technology and approach in talent management utilizes contextual AI to help employees, managers, and people leaders build a highly engaged, high-performance organization.

Marissa's mission is to enable better conversations between employees and their managers. She will provide users with personalized feedback on how they can become better communicators and leaders through her advanced capabilities such as giving effective feedback, and recognition, developing insights from engagement surveys, sentiment analysis, and more.

"We are excited to introduce Marissa as our new AI enablement coach at Engagedly," said Sri Chellappa, President and CEO of Engagedly. "We believe that having an AI-powered coach in every organization would lead to a dramatic improvement in engagement levels among employees as well as build more effective teams. Our goal is to make sure that everyone has the tools necessary for People Success within their organizations and Marissa will be the key driver for this initiative."

Marissa's innovative features will help both employees and their managers work with each other better. Through her advanced capabilities such as coaching on effective feedback, recognizing achievements and understanding sentiment analysis results from employee surveys;

For employees, Marissa will provide personalized guidance on how they can become better communicators and leaders within their organizations.

For people leaders and HR, she will help them develop insights from engagement surveys and listening tools within Engagedly, which will be instrumental in helping them understand what areas need improvement or attention within the company. In the near future, Marissa will also be able to identify high performers, talent risks, opportunities for skill development, and overall employee growth initiatives.

For managers, Marissa will provide them with valuable data points on how they can improve communication with their team members as well as give them actionable steps that they can take towards improving engagement levels within their teams.

The introduction of Marissa as Engagedly's AI enablement coach marks a major milestone in our journey towards creating enablement tools for a high-performance organization for all our clients.

With Marissa AI we can empower employees, managers and HR alike to achieve greater success within their respective roles.

