Engagedly Launches Team Pulse, a Team Check in and Listening Tool Built for the Hybrid Workforce

The one-of-a-kind solution built for the hybrid workforce combines employee listening tools and team check ins to help managers and organizational leaders to build a highly engaged and high performing teams

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee experience is highly consequential to the success of an organization. Businesses seek people-centric tools that help promote a positive work culture, fostering highly engaged employees for the future of work. Engagedly's people-strategy platform helps businesses create workplaces where employees engage deeper, perform better, and grow faster.

In a rapidly evolving world, managing teams is a huge challenge. Leads face an uphill task of engaging and retaining people, especially in remote and hybrid work modes. They need an effective listening tool that would help them get real-time feedback from their teams, identify bottlenecks and take them to closure.

"Today, Organizations and managers need listening tools to truly understand and get the right feedback from employees to bring to light key issues and help them take the right initiatives, promptly without having to wait a year for engagement surveys to come in," said Sri Chellappa, Founder/President at Engagedly.

Engagedly's Team Pulse is a smart listening tool with a recurring set of questions sent out to employees on a set frequency. Employees can come up with honest responses, enthusiastically collaborate with peers and managers, and participate with greater zeal to ensure smooth closure. Managers gain utmost clarity in understanding what their team wants. They can catch sight of the stumbling blocks and multiple pain points that remained concealed up until then, and take remedial/preventive measures.

Team Pulse consistently provides critical insights from employees that would help organizations act promptly and take the right decisions. It strengthens employee-manager nexus, and helps build a culture of transparency and trust.

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solutions build for hybrid workforce. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly's E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

