Engagedly Named Performance Management Leader in G2 Summer 2021 Awards, Fourth Quarter Running

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a leading provider of performance management solutions, is delighted to announce that the Summer 2021 Reports released by G2 recognizes Engagedly as a Performance Management and Employee Engagement Category Leader, as well as a multi-category Momentum Leader and High Performer.

Engagedly-Leader Performance Management Grid

G2 Reports help users find right-fit solutions for real-world business problems by highlighting top-rated solutions in the industry, chosen by customers. G2's Grid Reports acknowledge products that have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence, where the Momentum Reports indicate products that are innovating and growing.

"We are thrilled to be designated as a Category Leader again, as well as a Momentum Leader in this new report from G2. It further validates our people-centric approach to performance, engagement and development" - Sri Chellappa, President and Cofounder at Engagedly

The G2 Summer 2021 Reports rank Engagedly as a Leader in Performance Management, Employee Engagement, Mid-Market Asia Pacific Performance Management, India Performance Management, and Mid-Market Employee Engagement.

Engagedly stands as a Momentum Leader in the categories of Performance Management and Employee Engagement, and is also named a High Performer in Asia-Pacific Performance Management, Enterprise Performance Management, Mid-Market Performance Management, and Mid-Market Corporate Learning Management Systems.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth, award-winning performance management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly's E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. Today, Engagedly serves more than 450 customers worldwide, empowering high performance organizations through people + strategy alignment.

To know more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About G2

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. Today, more than 3M people visit G2 to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, we've published over 1,000,000 reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions — and reach their full potential.

To know more about G2, visit: https://www.g2.com/

Press Contact:

Kristin Richter, Vice President - Marketing

Engagedly Inc.

+1-650-4851642

[email protected]

SOURCE Engagedly

Related Links

http://www.engagedly.com

