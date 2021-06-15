Engagedly: Nominations Open for Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years running, Engagedly opens nominations for the Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021.

This annual event aims to recognize HR and People Services disruptors and icons, spanning across functions. HR continues to make tremendous strides in areas such as innovation, growth and technology. By recognizing the hard work of those who work tirelessly to reinvent and revitalize the HR industry, especially through the tough times, Engagedly hopes to bring major accomplishments to the forefront.

Engagedly top 100 HR influencers

"We are excited to launch the nomination process for our 5th edition of Top 100 HR influencers where we celebrate the contributions of the thought leaders who are moving the conversations forward on innovations and best practices for people in workplaces," said Sri Chellappa, President and Co-Founder of Engagedly.

Engagedly invites you to nominate people you believe have made a positive impact in this space. This is your chance to nominate the Human Resources rock stars you admire, people you feel have made tremendous advances in People Services- you can even nominate yourself!

Click here to nominate .

The nomination period closes on June 30th, 2021 so get in your nominations before the last date.

About Engagedly

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people's reviews are effective and easy so that employees stay engaged and productive. The automated performance management system makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.

To know more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

Press Contact:

Kristin Richter, Vice President - Marketing

Engagedly Inc.

+1-650-4851642

[email protected]

SOURCE Engagedly