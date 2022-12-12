Engagedly Wins Big With Four Medals at Brandon Hall Group Excellence in HCM Technology Awards 2022

Brandon Hall's "Excellence in Technology Awards 2022" recognizes Engagedly Inc. 's contributions and efforts in the field of Talent Management and Future Of Work.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly Inc., a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, won four Brandon Hall Tech Awards announced on 8th December 2022. Brandon Hall Technology Awards, conducted by Brandon Hall Group, is a leading independent Human Capital Management Research and Analyst firm.

Engagedly won:

Brandon Hall Award (PRNewsfoto/Engagedly)

Gold in 'Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce'

Silver in 'Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform'

Bronze in 'Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology', and

Bronze in 'Best Advance in Performance Management Technology'.

Engagedly's People Strategy Platform enables organizations build highly-engaged high-performance teams in the #FutureOfWork. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to enable development, execute performance, and engage people in the organization. It offers easy-to-use and comprehensive set of modules which ensures employees stay engaged, productive, and ultimately win in the Future Of Work.

"It's an amazing feeling and an honor to have won not one but four awards this year. Engagedly always strives to help organizations build a better and purpose-driven workplace. We want to help organizations tackle challenges and win in the Future Of Work. Winning these awards is an assurance to our vision and efforts of our team, our client partners and everyone who believes and shares the same vision." - said Sri Chellappa, President and Co-founder of Engagedly.

The panel of veterans, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product

Unique differentiators

Value proposition

Measurable results

About Engagedly:

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly's E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.:

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

Press Contact:

Press/Marketing Team

Engagedly Inc.

+1-650-4851642

[email protected]

SOURCE Engagedly