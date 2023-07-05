Engagedly Wins "Employee Engagement Solution of the Year" in 2023 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote & Hybrid Work Technology Industry

MAPLEWOOD, Mo., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly , the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud-based software solution for improved employee performance, learning and development, and engagement, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Employee Engagement Solution of the Year" award in the 4th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote, hybrid and distributed work around the globe.

Engagedly is redefining the employee performance appraisal process by simplifying and incorporating elements of employee engagement into the performance review process. The company offers a full suite of employee engagement tools for onboarding and performance management throughout all stages of the employee life cycle, from onboarding and goal setting to continuous feedback, recognition, and performance management. Engagedly also delivers advanced analytics and reporting tools that enable human resources (HR) professionals and managers to identify performance trends, track progress toward goals, and make data-driven decisions.

"We are honored to join the impressive lineup of current and past honorees of the Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards," says Sri Chellappa, Co-founder & CEO at Engagedly. "As this year's award winner for Employee Engagement Solution of the Year, we look forward to continuing to deliver AI-powered performance, learning and development, and employee engagement tools that are customizable to fit any business, and help HR professionals meet their recruiting, hiring, and retention goals."

Engagedly makes performance reviews simple and refreshing for fast-growing companies. The platform features an intuitive design and user-friendly interface, making it easy for employees and managers to use, and helping to reduce training and onboarding time. It is highly customizable, allowing organizations to tailor the platform to their unique workflows and processes. With numerous successful case studies to their name, Engagedly offers a proven track record of success, demonstrating the platform's impact on employee engagement, retention, and productivity. Built on decades of research and powered by best practices, Engagedly's People+Strategy platform helps organizations build high performance teams.

"Engagedly stands out in a crowded field of employee engagement tools by offering a comprehensive product, including advanced analytics and reporting tools, backed by an intuitive design and positive user experience – all powered by AI," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "Congratulations to the Engagedly team for being honored as the Employee Engagement Solution of the Year at this year's RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards."

About Engagedly

Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's AI powered People+Strategy platform helps organizations build high performance culture. With Engagedly's Modular Platform, organizations can Execute on their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals and 360 reviews, Enable their people development with Growth Hub, 1 on 1 feedback, LMS, Mentoring/Coaching, and Engage their people with Recognition and Rewards, Employee Survey and Social Praise.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

