Engagement 101 Launches "Propose Too" Initiative To Redefine Marriage Proposal

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement 101, the multi-media platform dedicated to all things engagement since 2006, is thrilled to launch an innovative new movement to redefine marriage proposals. Appropriately named "Propose Too," the concept is poised to update the tradition of the marriage proposal to match today's societal norms and start the conversation of women both proposing first and proposing back. Launching on the Engagement 101 website, Propose Too will house unique content, research, testimonials and a special line of products designed for the woman to return or initiate the gesture of a proposal to her suitor.

The brainchild of Engagement 101 Founder Severine Ferrari, Propose Too was conceived in reaction to the changing dynamics of marital equality. Modern questions continue to come up. Why, in 2018, are straight men still expected to be the ones to propose? How can women reciprocate? Why not propose to each other like many same sex couples do? Why are women the only ones wearing engagement rings? The movement is designed to update a traditional mentality and change the proposal game.

"Our female audience continuously expresses to us how frustrated they are to be dependent on the boyfriend deciding the timing of the proposal. I thought that it was time to tip the scales towards women's empowerment in committed straight relationships. I thought I could help our audience find a path towards more equality when it comes to the proposal," says Ferrari.

The launch includes Engagement 101 interviews that demonstrate that proposal equality is already a conscious thought for some. The movie "Double Proposal," directed by Lisa Hammer, keeps this conversation moving and empowers the female lead to produce her own reverse proposal.

Looking beyond just the "mangagement" ring, a trend that has seen little traction so far, Ferrari teamed up with jewelry designer Chris Ploof to create a dog tag proposal pendant featuring a diamond. While the woman shows she is spoken for with an engagement ring, the man typically wears no symbol of his commitment until his wedding day. The bride to be can gift the proposal pendant to her fiancé. She can also initiate the proposal with it.

