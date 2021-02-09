Engagement Labs and Dstillery Partner to Help Brands Tap Into Word-of-Mouth Audiences at Scale

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs , the industry-leading data and analytics firm that specializes in offline and online social data and intelligence for brands and companies, has announced a new alliance with Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands. The partnership opens the way for marketers across a wide range of categories to better target word-of-mouth influencers.

In today's consumer environment, advice from friends and family is acknowledged to be the most important and trusted source of information, proven to drive sales and other business outcomes. Engagement Labs has demonstrated that offline data (word of mouth) is distinct from social media – both larger in volume and with even greater impact. To date, marketers have not had a means to digitally target offline WOM influencers as a complement to their social media. TotalSocial® data allows brands to identify and target brand influencers, advocates and ambassadors, in addition to competitors.

The data partnership fills that important void. It is based on the integration of proprietary data about offline word-of-mouth based on the Engagement Labs TotalSocial® data and analytics platform, matched to Dstillery's AI-based anonymous consumer database. The segments cover the full range of consumer categories from CPG brands in food, beverages and household products, to highly considered purchases such as technology, telecom and automotive, as well as financial and travel services. The audience targets made are made available through Dstillery and programmatic ad platforms.

"This is an important new opportunity for our clients and brands to reach a vital segment of consumers who are already talking about their brand and category, to drive advocacy that will amplify their messages and accelerate sales," stated Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "As a firm that prides itself on innovation, we are thrilled and proud to be associated with Dstillery with their impressive data offering of incomparable speed and flexibility. This partnership widens and builds our targeting capacity to help our clients to further enhance and galvanize their word-of-mouth strategies."

"Our clients are highly interested in reaching powerful, new-to-market audience segments that will enable their media buying to be more efficient and effective. Word-of-mouth advocacy is of great interest," said Peter Ibarra, Director Strategic Initiatives at Dstillery. "We recognize that Engagement Labs is a leader in consumer conversation data. Combining our data and technologies provides marketers and advertisers access to a new, highly valuable set of audience segments so they can prosper in our highly connected marketplace."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO

Engagement Labs

[email protected] / [email protected]

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brand marketers and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.

Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously refreshes audience data, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That's why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery's audience solutions to optimize their branding and performance marketing campaigns, helping to drive growth.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Engagement Labs

Related Links

engagementlabs.com

