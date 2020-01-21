Engagement Labs Conducts The 2020 Sunday Big Game Sponsorship Study For Fortune 500 Brand

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a contract to conduct a TotalSocial® 2020 Big Game Evaluation Study for a Fortune 500 brand to assess the impact of the brand marketer's Big Game advertising and sponsorship activities. The study is a part of the Engagement Labs ongoing work in sponsorship evaluation and will measure the effectiveness during the upcoming NFL championship game on February 2. The Client's program is valued at CAD $79,500.

"Most Big Game advertisers say that generating 'buzz' is a key objective behind expenditures of more than $5 million for a 30 second ad," said Engagement Labs CEO Ed Keller. "By participating in our TotalSocial Big Game studies, brand marketers can truly know whether they achieved against that buzz objective."

This winter, a ground-breaking article on the impact of the Big Game advertising written by executives of Engagement Labs was published in the prestigious Journal of Advertising Research. The article revealed the difficulties many brands have in generating buzz during the Big Game and offered reasons why. The article found that in the 2019 game the most successful Super Bowl advertisers were Bud Light, Budweiser, Doritos, Kia, the NFL, Pepsi, and TurboTax.

