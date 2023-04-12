Engagement PR & Marketing Empowers MSOs to Advance Healthcare and Elevate the Employment Experience

New programs turn MSOs into employers of choice through strategic PR and communication strategies

YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement PR & Marketing is pleased to announce new programs to empower management services organizations (MSO)s to advance healthcare within their respective industries and elevate the employment experience for healthcare workers across the country.

Jennifer L. Horspool, founder of Engagement PR & Marketing, encourages private equity backed MSOs to use their positioning to create a better healthcare delivery system, leaving a legacy the reaches far beyond todays’ current financial support and business expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Engagement PR & Marketing)

"Private equity-backed MSOs are in a unique position to make an even bigger impact in healthcare than I think they even imagine," says Jennifer L Horspool, founder Engagement PR & Marketing and an expert in helping MSOs find and get the most out of their network of medical practices. "Beyond growing EBITDA and optimizing the size and scale of each practice, private equity and MSO management teams have an opportunity to use their collective intelligence at every level of healthcare delivery to address bottlenecks, improve the quality of patient outcomes and the patient experience, and provide healthcare workers with the opportunity to build their brands as they elevate awareness for their practice and MSOs brands. It's one of the most prolific opportunities to finally do what healthcare has been struggling to do for decades."

Community healthcare continues to be the most economical way to deliver care to patients, from oncology to ophthalmology to dental care, dermatology, anesthesiology, and orthopedic care, every healthcare specialty can capitalize on these new programs offered by Engagement PR & Marketing.

After turning around the US Oncology brand from unknown and unliked into the go-to experts of their industry for anything related to cancer care, Horspool brings her learnings, strategies, and tactics to MSOs of varying sizes to turn growing MSOs into employers of choice and has been part of teams that have grown MSOs from vision to multi-million dollars and one that hit one billion dollars in less than three years. Strategic collaboration combined with public relations strategies and communication are key.

"It's time for private equity to look beyond the dollars and focus on the legacy they can create and the opportunities they have to do what no one else has been able to do: fix healthcare in the USA." says Horspool.

For more information, connect with Engagement PR & Marketing Founder Jennifer L Horspool on LinkedIn or email [email protected].

SOURCE Engagement PR & Marketing