Engagement PR & Marketing's Jennifer L Horspool Speaks at BizCon23 in San Diego

Horspool joins dozens of reputable speakers like Bill Walsh and Greg Reid on a special VIP Panel

YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement PR & Marketing, a public relations agency building and protecting brands through media relations, messaging, marketing, and events, announced today its founder, Jennifer L. Horspool has been invited as a VIP Guest Speaker at BizCon|23. The event takes place 10:00am - 6:00pm PST, April 5-6 at the San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101 USA.

Jennifer L. Horspool, PR, media and messaging expert speaks at BizCon|23 to inspire entrepreneurs to reach new heights

Sponsored by Young Black & N' Business, BizCon is a premiere small business expo where experts, influencers, and entrepreneurs connect, collaborate, and create more business together. Everyone from aspiring leaders, business owners, public speakers, evolving artists, diverse writers, problem solvers, inspirational entertainers, difference makers, change agents, new inventors will be attendance.

Jennifer L Horspool has spoken on stages across the USA and in London, sharing tips, insights and inspiration for business owners and c-suite to build their brands in the media, become the go-to resource for their industry, and become known as an employer of choice.

Young Black & N' Business is on a mission to help early entrepreneurs grow their professional network, offer high-value exposure opportunities, and provide entrepreneurial content from seasoned entrepreneurs. BizCon23 believes everyone is Young Black & N' Business:

Young : A state of mind; everyone can grow and mature in their business.

: A state of mind; everyone can grow and mature in their business. Black : Includes all the colors in the spectrum. We are inclusive, diverse and coed.

: Includes all the colors in the spectrum. We are inclusive, diverse and coed. Business: Identifying a problem, providing a solution, making a profit.

For information on hiring speakers, building brands, and creating powerful messaging, visit engagementpr.com.

SOURCE Engagement PR & Marketing