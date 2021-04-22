Engagement Springs from Landscape Pros' Virtual Event

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, the service leader of virtual and hybrid platforms, was proud to be selected as the digital experience partner for the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). NALP harnessed the power of JUNO's learning management system and its gamification engagement tools to deliver an emotional, engaging digital experience when faced with the cancelation of one of their main in-person events.

"We honestly did not think we could find a platform that could do everything we wanted it to do," said Stacia Gueriguian, CMP, who is NALP's Associate Vice President, Events. "A lot of work had been done to really think through the look and feel, the emojis, and the interactivity of the JUNO platform. Working with students, that was very important to try and make it as dynamic as possible."

Read about the challenge and solution with an easy download here. JUNO is considered a must-have tech for connecting, engaging and growing event communities. The platform design enables customization to showcase association brands and present bespoke experiences.

The association team had worked hard to conceptualize how to turn an in-person competition that tested landscaping skills into something meaningful in the digital space. By breaking down each element of their in-person event, such as examining live plants for the floral and foliage identification portion of the competition, NALP was able to redesign the competitions to fit their digital vision.

"When we had some sort of problem, JUNO would come up with the solution for it. As we were working through those challenges, they were totally willing to pull out the stops and try to figure out a way to make it work for us," Gueriguian said.

"When people are connecting and learning, we all win," said Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO of JUNO. "Our vision is to remove boundaries and friction for associations and brands to use this single digital experience platform for events, education, commerce and connections.

"I'm proud of our Client Success team for guiding NALP in delivering a virtual event that met the goals of their attendees and sponsors."

