Engagent Health Wins Three-Year Medicare Advantage Software Contract with Optima Health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagent Health, a provider of Healthcare Sales Operations Solutions has been chosen by Virginia Beach, VA-based Optima Health to deliver an enterprise-wide Customer Relations Management system (CRM) for their Medicare Advantage (MA) operations. The contract runs through year-end of 2023.

"Engagent Health is pleased to partner with Optima Health to deliver a best in class CRM platform to its internal and external sales agents," stated Founder and CEO of Engagent Health, Dr. Austin Ifedirah. "In this age of social distancing, our platform enables health plan administrators, agents and potential members to perform all member acquisition activities remotely or in person."

Built on the foundation of delivering a unified and transparent management of all member acquisition activities, the Engagent Health's platform is made up of multiple modules on a single technology architecture. Our current modules, which can be deployed as discrete or unified instances, include:

Agent Onboarding & Training

Agent Oversight

CRM

Commissions and incentives management

"Bringing this new platform on board means that we can scale operations quickly with MA pipeline management capabilities visible to our agents and administrative staff," said Patti Darnley, SVP Government Programs at Optima Health.

About Engagent Health: Engagent Health allows users to manage all sales and marketing functions and support from a single sign-on software as a service (SaaS) platform, which provides support for all revenue generation activities. As the sales backend, the Engagent platform streamlines the sales process for onboarding internal and external sales agents, with integrated agent oversight, customer relations management (CRM) and commission payment modules to create a single resource for all member acquisition and efforts.

Engagent Health is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

For more information, please visit www.engagenthealth.com .

About Optima Health: Optima Health, based in Virginia, provides health insurance coverage to more than 560,000 members. With more than 35 years of experience, Optima Health offers a suite of commercial products including consumer directed, employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, individual health plans, employee assistance programs and plans serving Medicare and Medicaid enrollees. Its provider network features approximately 30,000 providers including specialists, primary care physicians and hospitals across Virginia. Optima Health also offers programs to support members with chronic illnesses, customized wellness programs and integrated clinical and behavioral health services, as well as pharmacy management—all to help members improve their health every day. The company's goals are to provide better health, be easy to use and offer services that are a great value. Optima Health is a service of Sentara Healthcare.

To learn more about Optima Health, visit www.optimahealth.com.

CONTACT: Dalia Abata, [email protected]

SOURCE Engagent Health

