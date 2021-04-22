Engel & Völkers Americas Advisors Lead as the Global Company's Top Real Estate Professionals

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Americas is proud to announce the following advisors have been recognized among the top real estate professionals within the Engel & Völkers global network for their outstanding achievements in the following categories:

Erik Cavarra has just been Ranked #9 out of over 13,500 Advisors and 30 countries world-wide.

Net Commission (in order of ranking)

Paul Benson , Engel & Völkers Park City Beau Blankenship , Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches Shirley Gary , Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Jean Merkelbach , Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe Christa Huffstickler , Engel & Völkers Atlanta Maggi Thornhill , Engel & Völkers Whistler Carol Sollak , Engel & Völkers Wellington Noel Berk , Engel & Völkers New York City Erik Cavarra , Engel & Völkers Snowmass

"As a brand known worldwide for being home to some of the industry's finest talent, it is no small feat for our advisors to be named not only as top professionals in the Americas, but across the globe," said Anthony Hitt, President and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "Our advisors' passion for their clients, their communities and this powerful brand continues to drive us forward."

Every Engel & Völkers real estate professional and consultant worldwide is automatically considered in the annual internal ranking. The relevant data is recorded and analyzed by the company's global headquarters in Hamburg. This relates to data from January 1 through December 31.

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit http://erikcavarra.evrealestate.com/.

Erik's resume includes the successful re-start and sell out of the Mountain Sage Townhomes in Carbondale and in addition, the Shadowrock Townhomes in El Jebel, and Thompson Park located in Carbondale, Colorado.

Erik is also the Preferred Broker for the Residences at Snowmass Club, and has been officially inducted into the luxury real estate company's Private Office network, successfully passing the company's ultra competitive vetting and nomination process for inclusion. Out of more than 11,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries worldwide, Erik is among only 108 advisors selected to carry the title Private Office advisor in the Americas. Our team has extensive knowledge of the Carbondale area and Thompson Park. Engel & Volkers is a high-end real estate brokerage and has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and letting of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. We currently operate a global network of over 9,000 real estate advisors spanning 33 countries.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

970-618-9733

