Engel & Völkers Belleair Partners With Adwerx to Launch Local Ad Campaigns

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Belleair is now utilizing the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to deliver property advertising to interested consumers. This program will be used to promote the firm's listings throughout the Clearwater, Florida area and support the firm's other marketing programs.

Adwerx is the real estate industry leader in creating customized ads that are generated and launched automatically across multiple platforms. Ads are generated from the company listing feed and customized for each listing with a property photo and details, agent contact information, and brokerage branding. These ads launch during the first week a property is live and are targeted to the surrounding area in order to capture the interest of local buyers.

"A comprehensive advertising solution is essential for marketing properties effectively," said Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Broker/Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair. "Adwerx has built a platform that simplifies the process of advertising homes online, making it easy for our real estate advisors to delight their clients by seeing their homes promoted on the websites they visit every day."

"Engel & Völkers is a prestige brand with an international reputation and we are excited to welcome Engel & Völkers Belleair as a client partner," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "By delivering real estate ads at scale, we've made it simple and efficient for this firm and every brokerage to quickly create and maintain a comprehensive property advertising system."

About Engel & Völkers Belleair

Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 11,000 real estate advisors in more than 837 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

