Engel & Völkers Big Sky Country Launches Montana Listing Advertising Campaigns with Adwerx Enterprise

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Big Sky Country announces that it is partnering with the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to create local marketing campaigns for selected properties listed by the firm.

Properties listed with Engel & Völkers Big Sky Country will receive automated marketing campaigns that are generated by Adwerx Enterprise as soon as a property is publicly offered. These marketing campaigns contain a property photo, agent contact details, brokerage branding and a link to the offered property. Advertisements are shown on popular websites, mobile apps, and social media. By combining these campaigns with traditional exposure, Advisors are able to ensure the maximum exposure of each property offering.

"Adwerx marketing campaigns help us spread the word about our spectacular Montana properties for sale," said PollyAnna Snyder, Partner/ Private Office/ Managing Broker. "These campaigns are automatically personalized for our Advisors so that they can concentrate on serving their clients."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program has seen widespread adoption in the U.S. and Canada, providing Advisors with localized campaigns that appear on the sites that clients and potential Buyers visit daily. Advisors using the program report a high level of client satisfaction and say that the program is a key advantage in helping them obtain new listings.

About Engel & Völkers Big Sky Country

Engel & Völkers Big Sky Country is part of a global company and lifestyle brand providing high-quality services for those seeking to buy and sell real property. We distinguish ourselves by providing our clients with exceptional service and support for those in and around the Bozeman, Big Sky, and Livingston and Paradise Valley areas. Since 1977, the Engel & Völkers brand has been the select provider of premium real estate service throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Engel & Völkers maintains the same global standards of quality and service in everything we do while representing iconic Montana friendliness. Learn more at https:// bozeman.evrealestate.com .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Campaigns powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

