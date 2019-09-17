Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate Strikes Partnership With Lifestyle Asset Group Introducing Collective Ownership Services To The Market

Marking their highly anticipated initial foray into the Los Cabos market, Lifestyle Asset Group's real estate partnership offerings (through exclusive LLCs) brings like-minded partners together to collectively own a magnificent vacation home. This model offers a smart solution to Los Cabos' luxury second home market for both buyers and sellers. Buyers make a sensible investment in the usage/equity interest level with a defined exit strategy in place so all investors know how and when their capital will return after eight years of enjoyment; and sellers are able to move their property at or even above market values, for no additional cost when compared to the traditional sales process.

Vanessa Fukunaga, President & CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate states, "By aligning our services with Lifestyle Asset Group we are ensuring that the marketplace's luxury homeowners have a dynamic sales solution at hand. We can now provide the most sophisticated and effective collective ownership services for families to affordably own vacation homes."

"While the majority of second homes in Cabo are purchased as whole ownership, Lifestyle Asset Group's partnership model appeals to those buyers who desire to have a vacation property here but simply can't justify taking on 100% of the expenses while only enjoying the property 10% of the year," says Wayne Lefkowitz, sales director for Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.

Over $50M of luxury real estate is being offered under this ground-breaking, innovative model, including the following properties: Villas Del Mar Casita 382, Paradiso Perduto, Casa Oliver, and The Residences at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort #203.

As Los Cabos' number one luxury real estate agency with an over 70% share of the market's multimillion-dollar listings, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with Lifestyle Asset Group and debut this luxury vacation home partnership. Serving as an affordable and sound investment model, there is no better time to #VacationInvestRetire and #LiveCabo.

