EnGeneIC Ltd Selected as Winner in Drug Delivery Technology category by Fierce Innovation Awards - LifeSciences Edition 2019

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGeneIC Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary EDV™ nanocell platform for targeted cyto-immunotherapy in cancer, announced that it is the winner in this year's Drug Delivery Technology category given by Fierce Innovation Awards - LifeSciences Edition, which is a peer-reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma.

FierceBiotech/Pharma, out of the USA, provide readers worldwide with the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them, and is to the pharmaceutical world what Bloomberg News is to the financial world.

EnGeneIC's EDV™ is a globally unique cyto-immunotherapy that is able to directly kill cancer cells as well as provoking a potent anti-tumor immune response with little to no toxicity, even in late stage drug-resistant cancers.

Jennifer MacDiarmid, Ph.D., and Himanshu Brahmbhatt, Ph.D., joint-CEOs and Directors of EnGeneIC, stated, "While we at EnGeneIC are all extremely honored to be recognized with this award, we're also pleased to announce that the 17th patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial using EnGeneIC's EDVs™ to deliver a cytotoxic drug payload directly to tumors in patients who have exhausted curative treatment options." The study is enrolling patients with advanced pancreatic cancer and other EGFR-expressing solid tumors in a second cohort.

All category winners were announced today in the 2019 Innovation Report published by FierceHealthcare. Companies were evaluated based on: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation.

Award finalists from around the world were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, PPD Corporate Development & Strategy, Signant Health, Medidata Solutions, Accenture's Global Applied Life Sciences Solutions Practice, Angelica Therapeutics, (NIHR) Clinical Research Network, Biotech Research Group, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and BrightInsight, a Flex company.

About EnGeneIC and the EDV™ Nanocell Technology

EnGeneIC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary bacterially-derived EDV™ nanocells as a powerful nanoparticle drug, siRNA, or miRNA delivery platform designed to directly target and effectively kill tumor cells with minimal toxicity, while simultaneously stimulating the immune system's innate and adaptive anti-tumor response. The novel second-generation EDV™ nanocells have shown promising results in early clinical studies and EnGeneIC is currently planning to commence further clinical trials in several cancer indications in Australia and USA. For more information, please visit www.engeneic.com.

