EnGeneIC Novel Oncology-Focused Nanotechnology Featured in InsightsCare

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGeneIC Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary EDV™ nanocell platform for targeted cyto-immunotherapy in cancer, today announced that the Company was featured in the publication InsightsCare as one of the 10 most innovative healthcare nanotech companies to watch. The December 2019 Issue (Vol 12) describes the convergence of nanotechnology and medicine and shines a spotlight on pioneering companies using nanotech to drive healthcare innovations.

EnGeneIC was selected based on the company's development of its globally unique EDVTM nanocell, which can carry a payload directly to cancer cells while at the same time promoting an anti-tumour immune response. Added to this the nanocell has a relatively low cost of goods which makes it affordable to patients worldwide and it exhibits none of the attendant toxicity that synthetic particles exhibit.

The Company has earned significant recognition in recent months, being named the 2019 Most Innovative Drug Delivery Company by Fierce Biotech and was awarded the 2019 Australian Financial Review "Most Innovative Company in Australia and New Zealand and Company with the Best Innovation and the Best Innovation Program." To read the full InsightsCare article, click here.

EnGeneIC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary bacterially-derived EDV™ nanocells as a powerful nanoparticle drug, siRNA, or miRNA delivery platform designed to directly target and effectively kill tumor cells with minimal toxicity, while simultaneously stimulating the immune system's innate and adaptive anti- tumor response. EnGeneIC is now in Phase IIa clinical trials in patients with intractable cancers Including patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. EnGeneIC is currently planning to commence further clinical trials in in Australia and USA.

