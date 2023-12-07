EnGenius Adds a New SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, Elevating Connectivity, Speed and Mounting Options

The latest release is rack-mountable and powered by a quad-core 2.2GHz Intel processor enabling businesses with a versatile and robust solution. 

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius, a leading provider of intelligent connectivity solutions for enterprises, proudly announces the expansion of its SD-WAN Gateway portfolio with the launch of the EnGenius ESG620 Gateway, that will be shipping this month. This new device combines innovative technology with exceptional performance to deliver secure, efficient, and effective networking solutions for SME's (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise) that simplify network deployment and management.   

The EnGenius ESG620 Gateway is a powerful, rack-mountable, and versatile solution that provides network engineers with effortless setup, high-performance, and enterprise-level security solutions. With features like Auto-VPN with healing, Auto-NAT traversal for multi-peer SD-WAN setup, and EnGenius' new client VPN feature (SecuPoint), it assures enhanced security and simplified business connectivity. Designed with advanced cloud management, it's compatible with various environments and consolidates everything under a unified and intuitive interface. The enhanced cloud interface allows users to oversee and control every aspect of their network seamlessly. From power distribution units to access points, switches, and gateways, each device can now be explored for detailed visibility and a myriad of options.    

"We are thrilled to add the EnGenius ESG620 Gateway to our expanding cloud solution." said Bryan Slayman, Sr. Product Line Manager at EnGenius. " The ESG620 extends our existing gateway lineup, providing added value and flexibility through multiple VPN options and prioritized failover preferences. This rack-mountable version meets the needs of many SME customers and delivers exceptional connectivity, enhanced security, and sophisticated management for enterprises." 

Key Features   

  • Effortless control with the easiest enterprise-level cloud management platform in the industry. 
  • Dual-WAN, fiber SFP+ and 2.5 GbE with USB 3.0 port for max performance, load balancing, and cellular failover.  
  • WAN failover preference for enhanced flexibility and reliability.
  • Eight 2.5 GbE PoE+ ports and one SFP+ port for multi-gigabit switching and powering up Wi-Fi 7 access points, IP cameras, or IP phones.    
  • Effortlessly maintain network connections with self-healing Auto VPN  
  • Streamlined, seamless, and secure VPN Client support, SecuPoint to ensure hassle-free remote connections. 
  • Sleek rack mountable compact design.   
  • No licensing or subscription fees needed.   

Leveraging the capabilities of EnGenius Cloud, all SD-WAN gateways, ESG510, ESG610 and ESG620 benefit from seamless system maintenance, automatic updates, and the integration of new features. 

The ESG620 is scheduled to be available for purchase this month, December 2023 through authorized EnGenius resellers and distributors. For more information about the ESG620, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-products/cloud-managed-sd-wan-security-gateway-with-quad-core-2-2ghz-and-8x-2-5g-ports/         

About EnGenius   

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For nearly 25 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.   

Media Contact:
Emil Bachev 
Bacheff Communications  
1 (949) 667-3645 
[email protected] 

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies Inc.

