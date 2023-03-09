EnGenius Cloud SD-WAN Gateway Series: Enhance Your Remote Business's Network Efficiency

Effortlessly connect and protect your enterprise and branch location networks with greater agility and control.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius, a leading innovator of networking and cloud solutions, has launched its lineup of SD-WAN Gateway products, catering to the escalating need for cloud-based services to prioritize security and efficiency for connecting any enterprise with its branch offices. The EnGenius SD-WAN series provides a secure and reliable solution, enabling seamless integration with EnGenius Cloud-managed Access Points and Switches to offer a unified view and heightened security.

Auto-VPN Setup EnGenius SD-WAN Gateway Series

SD-WAN (Software-defined wide area network) technology is becoming increasingly necessary for the security and reliability of networks, taking into account the data-driven infrastructure running on cloud-based and private Enterprise networks. EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways are designed to provide enterprises with a highly scalable and resilient network solution. The SD-WAN Gateway series offers features like EnGenius Auto-VPN and NAT Traversal, making it an ideal choice for organizations seeking a secure and efficient network solution.

Achieve seamless scalability with unparalleled flexibility in wireless and wired networks: EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways enable businesses to quickly and easily deploy multiple branch offices, including all necessary firewall rules and network policies. This makes it an ideal solution for companies with a growing remote workforce and increased reliance on cloud-based services, allowing them to maintain secure and efficient network connections.

Automate and simplify configuration for faster deployment and increased uptime: Building a VPN network with EnGenius SD-WAN is effortless, requiring just a few clicks, even with NAT networks. With its auto-healing capabilities, the system automatically adjusts VPN settings when WAN IP changes, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Monitor connections in real-time for improved security and visibility: EnGenius SD-WAN provides network administrators with complete visibility into the health status of all VPN links, WAN performance, and network trends. This comprehensive visibility makes necessary adjustments or troubleshooting issues easier with real-time performance monitoring and tunnel status tracking.

Feel secure with Zero-Trust framework for enhanced security at scale: Get peace of mind knowing your connection between branch offices and headquarters is further secured using multiple authentication levels, including device verifications with Zero Trust Framework, which all come with EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways.

Leverage the power of EnGenius Cloud for unified management of devices and networks: EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways provide an integrated solution for your entire network needs via the EnGenius Cloud. Businesses can easily manage and monitor all network devices in one centralized location, including Access Points and Network Switches.

"We are very excited to be launching this new line of SD-WAN products that provide greater stability and security for enterprises and the branches," says Antony Lai, Vice President at EnGenius. "We have worked hard to provide a high-level solution that is easy to deploy and manage while providing seamless integration with EnGenius Cloud-managed products with a secure, reliable, and effective system that is scalable to their needs for managing their networks."

EnGenius Cloud-managed SD-WAN Gateway lineups:

ESG320(new)- 4-Port Gigabit PoE+ Cloud SD-WAN Gateway

ESG510 - 4-Port Multi-Gigabit PoE + Cloud SD-WAN Gateway

ESG610(new) - 4-Port Multi-Gigabit PoE + Cloud SD-WAN Gateway

ESG620(new) - 8-Port Multi-Gigabit PoE + Cloud SD-WAN Gateway with 2 SFP + Slots

EnGenius Cloud-managed SD-WAN Gateway Features:

Auto-VPN and NAT traversal

Network topology and VPN status

Stateful firewall and firewall policy applies to all

Dual-Wan load balance and failover

Unified with EnGenius Cloud management and devices

Touchless system maintenance and automatic updates

Management on the go with Cloud To-Go·

Multi-mode passthrough and routing options.

The EnGenius SD-WAN Gateway series is set to launch in Q2 of 2023. Upgrade your networking capabilities and embrace the future of secure and efficient connectivity with EnGenius Cloud SD-WAN Gateways. Please visit https://www.engeniustech.com/sd-wan-gateway.html for more information about our new SD-WAN Gateways.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of business networking. For over 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class network solutions that empower mobility with a wide range of products and services that enhance productivity and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

