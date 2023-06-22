EnGenius Empowers Businesses with Safety and Controls with its New Power Distribution Line of Products

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions, expands its product ecosystem with a new Power Distribution Units (PDUs) line. The PDUs boasts built-in safety features and total cloud management and control, making them essential for protecting networking and data infrastructure.

Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

ECP106 and ECP214 on a rack

The EnGenius ECP series are UL-1449-certified professional-grade surge protected products, placing the products through months of rigorous 3rd party testing in the lab to ensure their safety. They include a Fireproof MOV module built inside to protect all plugged-in devices from power surges and spikes. They also include a 15A circuit breaker to protect the PDU and everything connected to it from overcurrent and power overload.

Powerful Monitoring and Remote Control

With EnGenius Cloud, anyone can take control of their ECP series anytime, from anywhere. The ECP series provides real-time and historic energy usage information, giving valuable insights into the normal operation of connected devices and allowing network managers to act instantly when something is out of the ordinary.

The ECP series can also send alerts to the network manager's email or through the EnGenius Cloud-to-Go APP when an anomaly occurs. These alerts will notify them of any power surges, overcurrent events, or if any outlet consumes electricity beyond a safe threshold they set in the UI. They can turn each individual outlet on or off in real-time through the cloud or schedule weekly power cycles for any outlet to manage their electricity consumption.

The ECP series can also monitor internet connection for any device connected to the network. If a loss of Internet is detected, the ECP series will power-cycle the outlet associated with the device in question for automated troubleshooting efforts.

Compact Design, Versatile Installation

The ECP106 can be installed nearly anywhere, with 0U and 1U rack mounting options, as well as under desks and on walls. The ECP106 and ECP214 can be rack mounted at an angle looking up or down for ease of use when plugging in devices.

Each unit has an LCD screen that allows for easy on-site management. Alternatively, the device also sports two Gigabit Ethernet Ports, enabling the network manager to connect their laptop directly to the PDU and configure it through the local User Interface.

Key Features and Benefits:

Built In Surge Protection and Overcurrent Protection

Individually switchable NEMA 5-15R Outlets

Real-Time power consumption information, alerts, and controls from anywhere with EnGenius Cloud

1.3-inch LCD display for in-site information and controls

Network self-healing when devices go offline

Local and cloud management with power consumption reports by PDU or by outlet

Flexible mounting capabilities for any environment

15A circuit breaker for overload protection

Fireproof MOV for surge protection

Surge Protection certified with UL-1449

RESTFUL API and SNMP v1, 2c, and v3 support

Two Gigabit Ethernet ports

"We are excited to announce the launch of EnGenius' Cloud-managed PDU's. While most PDUs only allow for individual unit metering and management using APIs, our Cloud-Managed PDUs makes it easy to manage multiple units at any level of granularity, from entire networks to individual ports, from anywhere in the world," said Eric Chen, Director of Marketing and Sales at EnGenius. "The PDU's built-in safety mechanisms make them a critical component in protecting your network infrastructure investments, all from an easy-to-use device that can be installed nearly anywhere thanks to its compact and versatile form."

The EnGenius Cloud PDU (ECP) series consists of two models, consisting of a 6-outlet (ECP106) and a 14-outlet (ECP214) model. The ECP series will work with any third-party vendor network thanks to API integrations, as well as seamless integration within the EnGenius Cloud Ecosystem.

The ECP106 and ECP214 are available for pre-order now at an unmatched value of $599 and $799 MSRP respectively. For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/power-distribution-unit-product-line.html.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies