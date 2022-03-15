EnGenius Expands Their Cloud-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switching Solution

Multi-gig switching delivers the power, speed, efficiency, and scalability you need for the often staggering bandwidth requirements of large-scale business networks.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its switch line to include 24- and 48-port multi-gigabit switches, capable of powering IP cameras, VoIP phones, and access points commonly found in large business environments.

EnGenius Technologies Inc.

The EnGenius ECS2528FP and ECS2552FP cloud-managed, PoE+ multi-gigabit switches come with large PoE budgets to power devices on every port, simple network configuration for quick installations in big networks, and secure monitoring and management capabilities from anywhere. The switches also leverage features like extended PoE mode to increase reach and maximize device placement, as well as PD lifeguard and continuous PoE power to ensure uptime for surveillance cameras.

Key Features:

Multi-gigabit 24- and 48-port for super-fast speeds

16 GbE / 8 2.5-GbE and 32 GbE / 16 2.5-GbE Ethernet ports

802.3at compliant with PoE budgets of 410 and 740 watts

152 and 224 Gbps capacities for enterprise switching

4 10-gigabit dual-speed SFP+ (fiber) uplink ports for connecting buildings and floors

Remote cable testing, ping and Tracert, and MAC table visibility

Real-time system metrics, deep-dive analytics, and remote configurations

These new multi-gigabit switches round out the current 8-port multi-gig and 10-gig switch solution so IT professionals can better utilize rack space and offer more flexibility in enterprise networks. EnGenius cloud switches can be simply managed, configured, and troubleshot simultaneously through both the EnGenius Cloud interface and the switch's local interface. Powerful management and feature-rich switching unite to form the strong backbone of your enterprise network.

The ECS2528FP is going for $999, and the ECS2552FP will be available for $1,599 MSRP. Now is the time to take advantage of this advanced technology. Our enterprise-level, multi-gigabit switches will start shipping worldwide in the Q2 quarter of 2022. For more information on how you can get yours, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/multi-gigabit-switches.html.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

+1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.