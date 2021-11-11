EnGenius Harnesses Latest Cloud Security Technology to Protect Enterprise Networks from Rogue Devices and Data Threats

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, today introduced two brand new cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 security access points, the ECW230S and ECW220S with the EnGenius AirGuard™ system.

EnGenius Security Wireless Access Point

As remote network access and a growing number of Bluetooth/IoT devices create more attack surfaces than ever before, enterprise networks are increasingly vulnerable to data breaches and cyber-attacks. In response, EnGenius has expanded its security features to include new Wi-Fi 6 cloud-managed security access points ideal for information-sensitive financial, medical, and distributed enterprise networks.

Unlike other Wi-Fi security solutions that scan outside peak times, the EnGenius Cloud security APs come equipped with EnGenius AirGuard™, an intelligent wireless security system that identifies and neutralizes threats 24/7. Using dedicated scanning radios, AirGuard™ security APs scan the environment non-stop for attacks—evil twins, rogue APs, flood detection, man-in-the-middle attacks, and radio frequency jammers—without degrading network performance at all.

The new security APs also feature professional-grade RF spectrum analysis that visualizes radio frequencies at a glance to ensure all SSIDs are authorized, and the most efficient channels are utilized. Its zero-wait DFS avoids disruption from radar detection and provides an uninterrupted change of channels when needed. In addition to identifying unauthorized devices, the security APs also detect all Bluetooth devices nearby.

Keeping your network secure is challenging. According to recent statistics, phishing is responsible for 90% of enterprise data breaches that are costing billions of dollars in lost revenue and downtime. Rogue devices are often the gateway to such attacks. EnGenius is moving aggressively into the Wi-Fi network security space, offering end users a seamless all-in-one cloud-managed security solution without the need to purchase multiple off-the-shelf solutions to handle costly cyberattacks.

Key Features:

Wireless intrusion detection system (WIDS) - for threat detection

Wireless intrusion protection system (WIPS) - for attack remediation

Dedicated scanning radios - for 24/7 wireless security monitoring

RF spectrum analysis - for identifying clean channels and ensuring all SSIDs are legitimate

Wi-Fi 6 technology - for high-performance Wi-Fi in high-density, multi-device environments

Zero-wait DFS – to avoid client disruption when radar is detected on DFS channels

Bluetooth 5 low energy – for BLE device detection and location-based extended advertising.

"With over twenty years of delivering high-quality networking solutions, we are excited to continue leading the industry by strengthening our industry-acclaimed cloud management system with an integrated high-performance wireless security solution. The ECW230S and ECW220S will be able to identify and prevent Wi-Fi security threats in real time without any performance degradation," said Andy Chang, global vice president of marketing and sales at EnGenius Technologies. "We are determined to provide our customers with even stronger security tools to counter the constant, increasingly sophisticated attacks on their networks and sensitive enterprise data."

The ECW230S and ECW220S APs will start shipping worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information visit https://www.engeniustech.com/security-access-points.html

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless communications that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has shipped millions of radios that provide feature-rich, reliable, personalized voice and data solutions worldwide, making connected networks simple, smart, and secure. EnGenius Cloud solutions deliver reliable performance, easy installation, predictive analysis, and real-time insights to drive the success of your business. A leader in premise mobility communications, the EnGenius cordless business telephone systems and durable handsets provide reliable, long-range connectivity to handle the great outdoors, multi-story buildings, and the most challenging of environments.

