EnGenius Introduces the ESG320: The Ultimate VPN Router for Secure and Reliable Small Business Connectivity

The ESG320 provides an all-in-one solution that combines secure, high-performance connectivity with powerful network management, ensuring continuous operations and protecting sensitive data. The Cloud Managed VPN Router offers businesses essential performance and security, backed by a user-friendly management platform for long-term success in a digital landscape.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a global leader in innovative networking solutions, is excited to announce the release of the EnGenius Cloud Managed ESG320 VPN Router. Designed to meet the growing demands of small businesses, the ESG320 delivers enterprise-grade performance, robust security, and simplified cloud-based management, making it the ideal choice for companies looking to optimize their network infrastructure, ensure data protection, and increase operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Security with a Stateful Firewall

EnGenius ESG320 VPN Router

Businesses face the challenge of securing their networks from external threats while maintaining smooth operations. The ESG320 Cloud Managed VPN Router addresses this with its advanced stateful firewall, which monitors and inspects traffic to safeguard against cyberattacks. It allows only authorized traffic, providing real-time protection against intrusions and malware. This router enables secure access and sharing of critical data while offering flexibility in implementing custom security policies. Additionally, its TPM security chip enhances encryption, preventing unauthorized access and data breaches.

Seamless Auto-VPN and Simplified Network Configuration

Setting up secure connections for remote sites and users can be complex, especially for businesses without dedicated IT teams. The ESG320 simplifies this with its Auto-VPN technology, automatically creating secure VPN tunnels for site-to-site connections. This allows easy connection of branch offices, remote workers, and clients. Key features include VPN healing for automatic recovery from disruptions and NAT traversal for network compatibility. SecuPoint, a VPN client for remote employees, enables hassle-free access to critical resources from anywhere—whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

Optimized Network Performance with Dual-WAN and Cellular Failover

The ESG320 Cloud Managed VPN Router offers Dual-WAN capabilities, providing two separate internet connections that can be used simultaneously to increase bandwidth and optimize network performance. The router includes a Gigabit WAN port, an SFP Fiber Port (WAN1), and a Gigabit LAN port (WAN2) for fast and reliable connectivity. Its WAN load balancing feature optimizes bandwidth usage by distributing traffic across available WAN interfaces, improving network performance and reducing latency. If a WAN connection fails, the cellular failover feature activates automatically through a USB 3.0 cellular modem, ensuring continuous connectivity and minimizing costly downtime.

Cloud-Based Management for Effortless Monitoring and Administration

The ESG320 streamlines network management via the EnGenius Cloud Management Platform, offering a centralized dashboard for remote monitoring and management. Businesses can easily configure and monitor the ESG320 router and other EnGenius devices from one interface. IT teams can conduct real-time diagnostics, track VPN connections, and identify network issues proactively. With automatic updates and remote troubleshooting, businesses can resolve problems quickly, reducing IT workload and costs. The Passthrough Mode allows smooth integration into existing networks without disruption.

"The launch of the ESG320 Cloud Managed VPN Router marks a major step forward for businesses looking to improve their network security and performance," said Roger Liu, EVP at EnGenius Technologies. "This router combines powerful security features, fast and reliable performance, and seamless cloud-based management into one affordable, easy-to-use device. It's the perfect solution for businesses that want to stay secure and connected while minimizing IT complexities."

Key Features of the ESG320 Cloud-Managed VPN Router

Dual-Core 2.1 GHz Processor: Delivers superior speed and performance, enabling businesses to handle demanding networking tasks.

Delivers superior speed and performance, enabling businesses to handle demanding networking tasks. Dual-WAN Configuration: Features an SFP port, Gigabit WAN, and cellular failover for continuous, high-speed internet access.

Features an SFP port, Gigabit WAN, and cellular failover for continuous, high-speed internet access. Stateful Firewall: Provides advanced protection against cyber threats with high-efficiency filtering and inspection.

Provides advanced protection against cyber threats with high-efficiency filtering and inspection. Auto-VPN : Simplifies the setup and maintenance of site-to-site and client VPNs, ensuring secure remote access to business resources.

: Simplifies the setup and maintenance of site-to-site and client VPNs, ensuring secure remote access to business resources. Gigabit PoE+ Port: Powers devices like Wi-Fi access points, IP cameras, or phones directly from the router.

Powers devices like Wi-Fi access points, IP cameras, or phones directly from the router. Cloud Management : The EnGenius Cloud Platform offers centralized, remote management for all network devices, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: The EnGenius Cloud Platform offers centralized, remote management for all network devices, ensuring real-time visibility and control. WAN Load Balancing and Traffic Prioritization : Ensures efficient use of available bandwidth and improves network performance.

: Ensures efficient use of available bandwidth and improves network performance. Automatic Firmware Updates: Keeps network devices up to date without requiring manual intervention, ensuring security and feature improvements.

Keeps network devices up to date without requiring manual intervention, ensuring security and feature improvements. Flexible Connectivity: Supports routed or passthrough mode for easy integration into existing network architectures.

The ESG320 Gateway, with an MSRP of $349, will be available for immediate shipping through the EnGenius Store and EnGenius authorized distributors. For more information about the ESG320, visit ESG320 Cloud VPN Router

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

