EnGenius Introduces the New ECW526 2x2 Access Point - Making Wi-Fi 7 Accessible for All

The ECW526, featuring the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform, highlights EnGenius' position as a leader in the transition to Wi-Fi 7. This new 2x2 access point enhances enterprise connectivity with an exceptional price of $299, making the next-gen technology accessible without compromising performance.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leader in advanced connectivity solutions, is excited to unveil the much-anticipated ECW526, the newest addition to the Cloud Wi-Fi 7 Access Point series. With the Wi-Fi 7 4x4 ECW536 access point, now priced at $499, and the new Wi-Fi 7 2x2 ECW526 access point, businesses of all sizes can now affordably deploy Wi-Fi 7, making it accessible and practical for every business environment. EnGenius now offers customers the flexibility to choose the appropriate Wi-Fi 7 access point for their specific needs, whether for densely populated areas like conference rooms or providing extensive coverage in large spaces such as assisted living or student housing. It's the perfect choice for businesses that demand optimal performance and value as they transition onto the Wi-Fi 7 landscape and cater to the growing number of bandwidth-intensive devices and applications.

Wi-Fi 7 2x2 ECW526 Access Point

The ECW526 reaffirms EnGenius's dedication to bringing the latest Wi-Fi technology to everyone. This cutting-edge access point is a sleekly designed tri-band device that delivers unprecedented speeds of up to 9.4 Gbps. By using three frequency bands - 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz -one access point can support a larger number of IoT devices, regular devices, and the latest high-tech gadgets. The device is backward compatible, seamlessly integrating with existing Wi-Fi setups, facilitating a smooth transition to the next generation of wireless connectivity.

The ECW526 harnesses the advanced capabilities of Wi-Fi 7, including 320 MHz channels, 4096-QAM, and Multi-Link Operation. It effortlessly supports bandwidth-intensive tasks such as streaming 4K videos and running cloud applications, guaranteeing optimal network utilization, low latency, and unparalleled signal reliability. EnGenius engineered the ECW526 with a lightning-fast 10 Gbps Ethernet port while maintaining a modest power consumption of just 21 Watts at peak, ensuring compatibility with traditional PoE+ switches and injectors. The ECW526 is the future of Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, offering businesses fast, flexible, and secure networks that will transform how they connect.

Key Features:

Experience Unmatched Performance with Next-Gen Technology: This elegant device uses Wi-Fi 7 for lightning-fast speeds of up to 9.4 gigabits using three bands, 320 MHz channels wide channels, 2x2 MU-MIMO, 4096-QAM, Multi-Link Operation, and Multi-RU puncturing to improve reliability and performance in data-intensive applications.

Seamless Network Management Made Easy: The EnGenius Cloud platform simplifies modern network management, reducing operational costs while enhancing network performance and reliability.

Security is Top Priority: With advanced security features like WPA3 Enterprise, the ECW526 ensures that your network is always protected against unauthorized access and potential threats, always keeping your data and connections secure.

Simplified Setup: With a quick scan, you can register and configure your device in 5 minutes or less. You can easily monitor and troubleshoot your network remotely.

Manage Your Network on the Go: With the EnGenius Cloud and our mobile app, you can easily manage your network from anywhere and effortlessly manage an unlimited number of APs.

Hassle-Free Installation: The click-n-twist mount and Kensington lock slot ensure a hassle-free and secure installation process, giving you peace of mind that your device is securely installed.

"We're excited to announce that EnGenius Technologies' latest networking innovation, the ECW526, is now available for purchase," said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "This marks a significant milestone in our journey towards next-generation connectivity and it represents a significant leap forward in making cutting-edge technology available at a price that encourages businesses to upgrade and maintain competitive network environments."

The ECW526 is now available through EnGenius resellers and distributors alongside the 4x4 ECW536 Wi-fi 7 access point. Visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-products/cloud-managed-2x2x2-indoor-tri-band-wifi-7-access-point/ for more information about the ECW526.

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies Inc.