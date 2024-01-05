EnGenius is Now Shipping Its First Cloud Wi-Fi 7 Access Points for Enterprises

Introducing the ECW536 - EnGenius' first Wi-Fi 7 series product, featuring the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform, delivering faster speeds, higher efficiency, and improved security for enterprise networks.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a pioneer in innovative connectivity solutions, is excited to announce the official shipment of the ECW536, a groundbreaking Cloud Wi-Fi 7 4x4x4 Wireless Access Point powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform. This launch was a significant milestone in the Wi-Fi industry as EnGenius announced the introduction of its first enterprise-level Wi-Fi 7 access point that will be accessible to enterprises of all sizes. It is also the first of many Wi-Fi 7 devices designed for enterprises by EnGenius.

ECW536 Shipping Now!

This groundbreaking launch marks a crucial moment for businesses, allowing them to leverage the power of the next generation of wireless technologies and cloud management. By embracing the future of wireless networking with the all-new Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Standard, the ECW536 delivers ultra-fast aggregate speeds of up to 18.8 Gbps, enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented connectivity capabilities. EnGenius is committed to empowering firms with enterprise-level connectivity by offering innovative solutions that are robust and simple to deploy and manage.

Key Features of the ECW536 Wi-Fi 7 Access Point:

High-Speeds and Capacity: Leveraging Wi-Fi 7, the ECW536 offers lightning-fast speeds up to 11,600 Mbps (6 GHz), 5,800 Mbps (5 GHz), and 1,440 Mbps (2.4 GHz), ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications and data-heavy environments.

Leveraging Wi-Fi 7, the ECW536 offers lightning-fast speeds up to 11,600 Mbps (6 GHz), 5,800 Mbps (5 GHz), and 1,440 Mbps (2.4 GHz), ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications and data-heavy environments. Advanced Optimization: With 4x4x4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 10 GbE Port PoE++ technologies, the ECW536 maximizes channel utilization, reduces latency, and ensures optimal signal and reception reliability, even in high-density deployments.

With 4x4x4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 10 GbE Port PoE++ technologies, the ECW536 maximizes channel utilization, reduces latency, and ensures optimal signal and reception reliability, even in high-density deployments. Future-Proof Connectivity: Supporting the latest industry standards and backward compatibility with previous Wi-Fi generations allows for integration into existing networks and facilitating smooth transitions to the next wireless technology generation. Customers with Wi-Fi 6e devices, like the iPhone 15 PRO, can benefit from the new 6GHz band.

Supporting the latest industry standards and backward compatibility with previous Wi-Fi generations allows for integration into existing networks and facilitating smooth transitions to the next wireless technology generation. Customers with Wi-Fi 6e devices, like the iPhone 15 PRO, can benefit from the new 6GHz band. Simplified Management and Deployment: Manage ECW536 access points effortlessly through the centralized EnGenius Cloud platform, streamlining provisioning, configuration, and firmware updates while seamlessly integrating into existing network infrastructures.

Manage ECW536 access points effortlessly through the centralized EnGenius Cloud platform, streamlining provisioning, configuration, and firmware updates while seamlessly integrating into existing network infrastructures. Enhanced Security: Prioritizing network security, the ECW536 offers enterprise-level encryption protocols and comprehensive security features to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access.

Roger Liu, EVP at EnGenius Technologies, expressed excitement about the ECW536's availability, stating, "We are excited that customers can now get their hands on this breakthrough solution, that coupled with our EnGenius Cloud, empowers organizations to leverage their networks fully. They will experience the Wi-Fi 7 difference with unparalleled speed, capacity, and scalability, and this is only the beginning for us."

The ECW536 is now available for purchase through authorized EnGenius partners and distributors. For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-products/cloud-managed-4x4-indoor-wifi-7-access-point/.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

