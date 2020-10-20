EnGenius Launches High Capacity Next-Generation Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Access Point

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies today announced that its high-capacity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) outdoor access point will begin shipping worldwide in October 2020. The new weatherproof AP uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology needed to support the growing bandwidth demands of densely congested outdoor environments like stadiums, airports, smart cities, and parks.

Backed by EnGenius' decades-long expertise in outdoor wireless networking, the new EWS850AP paves the way for outdoor use of Wi-Fi 6's top features. Armored by the ruggedized IP67-rated dust and water-resistant enclosure, the EWS850AP is fully capable of withstanding harsh weather environments, including prolonged exposure to sunlight, extreme cold, frost, snow, rainfall, and humidity. It features four external detachable 5 dBi high-gain, 360° module SMA type antennas, which optimize the Wi-Fi signal, reception and bandwidth to connected devices through beamforming. Key benefits include:

Superior Connectivity : With up to 2 streams across both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz

bands, the EWS850AP encompasses downlink and uplink MU-MIMO and OFDMA to simultaneously manage and transmit data between AP and client devices.

: With up to 2 streams across both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, the EWS850AP encompasses downlink and uplink and to simultaneously manage and transmit data between AP and client devices. Powerful Computing : Dynamic data processing and management to boost data throughput up to 25% with 1024QAM and expand connectivity capabilities.

: Dynamic data processing and management to boost data throughput up to 25% with and expand connectivity capabilities. Advanced Data Management : Cut through densely congested outdoor environments with better data management and extend wireless coverage through longer OFDM signals and reduce channel interference through BSS coloring, offering less latency and improved transmit signals.

: Cut through densely congested outdoor environments with better data management and extend wireless coverage through longer signals and reduce channel interference through BSS coloring, offering less latency and improved transmit signals. Powerful Networking Acceleration: The exquisitely designed architecture can successfully associate and maintain connectivity for complex and secure data transfer. Enabled with WPA3 security, the EWS850AP supports higher encryption for sensitive data transfers for hundreds of simultaneously connected devices.

The EWS850AP delivers optimal performance through stronger, and more efficient wireless connections.

"With over twenty years delivering high-quality indoor and outdoor wireless solutions, we are excited to continue leading the industry with Wi-Fi 6 outdoor products such as the EWS850AP," said Eddie Lee, Senior Product Line Manager at EnGenius Technologies. "We are excited to expand our Wi-Fi 6 solutions and continue meeting the future needs of Wi-Fi by bringing managed wireless solutions that support the growing demands of wireless devices."

The EWS850AP will ship worldwide in October 2020. For more information visit https://www.engeniustech.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/ews850ap-datasheet.pdf .

