EnGenius Launches Innovative Lead Generation Platform to Empower Distribution Partners and Resellers

The new platform simplifies and streamlines the sales process for distribution partners and resellers, enabling efficient lead capture, direct connections between resellers, EnGenius, and their preferred distributors, and streamlined communication.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new lead generation platform. This platform is designed to simplify the sales process for distribution partners and resellers. It will allow for efficient lead capture and direct connections between resellers, EnGenius, and their preferred distributors. The platform focuses on ease of use and maximum efficiency to help resellers generate leads quickly and enhance their business opportunities.

The new platform will allow resellers and partners to apply for a B2B account through the EnGenius store, where they can browse products, request a quote, customize their requests, and submit them. The sales process is streamlined, with the deal being registered and passed on to the preferred distributor, who will provide a competitive quote, fulfill the order, and handle billing, allowing resellers to focus on building relationships and closing sales.

Key Benefits:

The new platform has been developed to enhance revenue and reduce complexity for resellers and partners. EnGenius is streamlining the sales process and providing personalized support at every stage.

Streamlined Lead Generation : The platform makes it easier to capture leads by enabling resellers to submit quote requests directly from the B2B Store. This integrated approach saves time and effort usually needed for lead management, allowing partners to concentrate on sales instead of administrative tasks, and meet project demands.

Seamless Communication : Resellers can easily connect with EnGenius's sales team to confirm quote details and become enrolled as EnGenius Elevate Partners. This direct line of communication fosters stronger relationships and ensures that resellers receive timely support throughout the quoting process.

Preferred Distributor Connections : Resellers can maximize profit margins on top-tier networking products. Once a quote request is confirmed, the platform facilitates direct connections to the reseller's chosen distributor, expediting the quoting process and allowing for competitive pricing and tailored service, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Robust Expert Support & Resources: The EnGenius team provides personalized assistance and expert design advice to help resellers select the ideal products for any project. As Elevate Partners, resellers have access to various resources, including product information and promotional materials, directly within the B2B Store. This allows them to make informed decisions and offer compelling products to their customers.

"We believe that this new lead generation platform will transform how our partners engage with us and their customers," said Eric Chen, General Manager at EnGenius. "By simplifying the lead generation process, we are not only driving demand but also equipping our partners with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market."

EnGenius invites all approved and potential B2B customers to explore the new platform at https://store.engeniustech.com/pages/elevate-b2b-overview and take advantage of the ease of lead generation and quote acquisition.

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products that offers the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

+1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies Inc.