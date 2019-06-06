EnGenius Launches Smart Tri-Band Router to Optimize Home Wireless Connectivity

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational wireless networking company, known for delivering future-proof wi-fi solutions for consumers and businesses, today announced ESR580 - the company's latest consumer tri-band smart mesh router. The new member of the EnGenius family delivers fantastic price-performance mesh networking value to both entry-level IoT consumers and seasoned technology enthusiasts who demand all connected home devices have the highest-performance bandwidth. The new product meets the requirement for more reliable and affordable home broadband bandwidth that matches the ever-growing needs of modern smart homes. The ESR580 overcomes common challenges such as providing a stable internet connection to remote parts of any house such as basements, garages, yards, and lofts.

The Tri-Band mesh router delivers ultra-fast high-speed 11ac Wave 2 wireless, the latest Wi-Fi tech, throughout your entire house ? without interruptions. No more dead spots or delayed studying, working, or entertaining. The stress-free EnMesh Home Wi-Fi system puts your network's control in your hands. Easily create a personal cloud to access your files from anywhere through the ESR580.

Backed by a reliable tri-band technology, ESR580 provides a dedicated band for backhaul (network backbone connection) ensuring smart devices on the home mesh network maximize the internet connection. The ESR580 streams uninterrupted 4K video and provides a rock-solid broadband connection that elevates even the most bandwidth-demanding online gaming experience on consoles, Macs, and PCs--all within a single network and from any part of a house.

The evolutionary EnGenius ESR580 is equipped with reliable MU-MIMO technology that enhances communication within the network, ensuring consumers can count on the most dependable and fast broadband connection everywhere throughout the home. The device features a 360 degree high-performance antenna that satisfies the growing user demand for a single, reliable network that delivers the strongest home Wi-Fi coverage. The ESR580's rapid roaming capabilities enable consumers to move from room to room with no network interruptions.

Easy-to-use, free apps help users take complete control over their home networks. Creating a robust Wi-Fi mesh network only takes a few minutes for even the most inexperienced with the user-friendly EnMesh app. EnMesh guarantees users mastery over their home mesh network with real-time data about everyone connected to the network, as well as enforcing parental controls. The mobile app lets homeowners go anywhere and stay connected in real-time to their home network.

The "smart" in the smart router solution not only optimizes wireless connectivity through smart mesh technology, but also expands on typical router functionality, giving users a free and secure private cloud solution. Easily connect an external hard drive to the ESR580 and the EnFile app lets users safely access documents, photos, music, and video files from anywhere.

"One of the holy grails of technology is to have a consistent Wi-Fi signal at home," said Eric Chen, director of product line management at EnGenius Technologies. "ESR580 delivers outstanding price-performance value backed by EnGenius' stellar customer care and two-decades experience offering easy-to-use, yet sophisticated, wireless networking solutions. With an aggressive price-point, the announcement of the new EnGenius Tri-Band Smart Router, ESR580, is a bold statement that we provide a total solution that empowers owners of smart connected homes but won't break the bank."

The ESR580 comes in a pack of two (MSRP $249.99) and can easily expand to meet any homes needs with additional ESR580 single packs for MSRP $129.99. For more information about EnGenius Technologies' consumer products, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/enmesh-wifi/mesh-smart-routers/.

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, business-class solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

