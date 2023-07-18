EnGenius Launches the World's First Cloud Wi-Fi 7 Access Points for Enterprises

The ECW536, featuring the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform, will be the first of the series of EnGenius' Wi-Fi 7 solutions that will help empower enterprise networks with high speeds, optimized efficiencies, and enhanced security.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions, proudly unveils the first Cloud Wi-Fi 7 connectivity series for enterprises. The ECW536 is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 platform. It is the world's first cloud-managed Wi-Fi 7 4x4x4 Wireless Access Point, is explicitly designed for enterprise-level environments, and is the first launch in the series. Setting new benchmarks in wireless connectivity, the ECW536 empowers organizations to embrace the future of wireless networking with the all-new Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Standard and ultra-fast aggregate speeds of up to 18.8 Gbps.

ECW536 Advanced EnGenius Cloud Management

EnGenius remains at the forefront as technology continues to evolve, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of the Wi-Fi landscape. With the ECW536, EnGenius will proudly launch the world's first Wi-Fi 7 4x4x4 enterprise-level access point, delivering unmatched performance, scalability, and efficiency for Enterprises. This also marks the first launch of EnGenius's enterprise-level Wi-Fi 7 solution series managed on the EnGenius Cloud, that will help enable businesses to take advantage of the next generation of wireless technologies and cloud management.

Key Features of the ECW536 Wi-Fi 7 Access Point:

High -Speeds and Capacity: The ECW536 leverages the power of Wi-Fi 7 for lightning-fast speeds up to 11,600 Mbps (6 GHz), 5,800 Mbps (5 GHz), and 1,440 Mbps (2.4 GHz). Enjoy unparalleled performance for bandwidth-intensive applications and data-intensive environments.

Advanced Optimization: Equipped with cutting-edge 4x4x4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 10 GbE Port PoE++ technologies, the ECW536 maximizes channel utilization, reduces latency, and ensures optimal signal and reception reliability. Benefit from enhanced network efficiency and seamless connectivity even in high-density deployments.

Future-Proof Connectivity: The ECW536 supports the latest industry standards and is backward-compatible with previous Wi-Fi generations. Effortlessly integrate into existing networks and devices, ensuring smooth transitions to the next wireless technology generation.

Simplified Management and Deployment: Manage ECW536 access points with ease through the centralized EnGenius Cloud platform and streamline provisioning, configuration, and firmware updates, saving time and resources. Seamlessly integrate into existing network infrastructures, minimizing deployment costs.

Enhanced Security: The ECW536 prioritizes network security, offering enterprise-level encryption protocols and comprehensive security features that easily protect sensitive data and safeguard the network from unauthorized access.

"We are thrilled to unveil the ECW536 as the world's first Wi-Fi 7 4x4x4 enterprise-level access point," said Roger Liu, EVP at EnGenius Technologies. "This breakthrough solution, in combination with our EnGenius Cloud, empowers organizations to leverage the full potential of their networks, delivering unparalleled speed, capacity, and scalability. The ECW536 marks the beginning of our Wi-Fi 7 endeavors."

"Qualcomm Technologies is excited to bring our innovative Wi-Fi 7 solution to enterprises with EnGenius' ECW536," said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Taking enterprise infrastructure to the next level with the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform, EnGenius' customers can benefit from the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with high-performance networking optimized for demanding high-density environments."

The ECW536 is scheduled to be available for purchase in early Q4 of 2023 through authorized EnGenius resellers and distributors. For more information about the ECW536, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/wifi-7-technology.html.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

