EnGenius Now Shipping EWS377AP - High-Capacity 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 Access Point for SMBs

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for small and medium businesses, today announced that the recently released high-capacity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 4x4 access point EWS377AP is now shipping. The long-awaited access point encompasses next-generation cutting-edge wireless and a 4x4 antenna design to meet high user connectivity demands with EnGenius's decades-long reliability. The new product is a must-have for industry professionals who want to meet the high-capacity requirements of today's Wi-Fi networks needed in otherwise challenging structures such as hotels, multi-dwelling units, schools, and large-sized working spaces. SMBs that want to join the Wi-Fi 6 revolution with a flying start can now order the EWS377AP and get a stress-free integration of some of the most sophisticated wireless technology in the world.

EWS377AP 802.11ax 4x4 Managed Indoor Wireless Access Point deepens and extends the capabilities of Wi-Fi and harnesses EnGenius enterprise-level management and AP features for use in high-capacity environments. (PRNewsfoto/EnGenius Technologies, Inc.)

Equipped with the most advanced Qualcomm chipset, the EWS377AP enables cutting-edge 11ax technology, mobilizes the latest features of Wi-Fi, and fortifies small and midsize business networks.

This revolutionary 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 access point fulfills the ever-growing Wi-Fi connectivity demands of small and midsize organizations by:

Meeting the demands of high-density wireless applications

Harnessing the technology to tackle large bandwidth requirements of today's business Wi-Fi

Enabling advancements within networks without demanding significant restructuring

Supporting existing and future device and application needs

Being backward-compatible with legacy Wi-Fi

Re-energizing the capacity and reach of the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies

The new EWS377AP comes with features that deepen and expand the capabilities of Wi-Fi and prepares business networks for the growing demands of Wi-Fi connected smart building & home devices, laptops, smart phones, and tablets. The new 802.11ax technology builds upon real-world deployment of 802.11ac. As the next-generation Wi-Fi, 11ax is no longer just about speeds but also about stronger, steadier, secure, and more efficient wireless connections.

"We are excited to bring to market a 4x4 access point design to tackle high-density environments to enhance our Wi-Fi 6 solution offering. " said MC Leo, general manager at EnGenius Technologies. "The 4x4 EWS377AP access point brings the power of Wi-Fi 6 in reach of early adopters from the SMB space and is our response to meeting the ever-growing demands for building future-proof wireless networks."

The new EWS377AP is now available for $339 MSRP. For more information about EnGenius Technologies' 802.11ax products, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/ .

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for nearly 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, business-class solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

+1 (949) 667 3645

215840@email4pr.com

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.