EnGenius Now Shipping the Cloud ECS2512 and ECS2512FP Multi-Gigabit Switches

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for all businesses, today announced that the newly released EnGenius Cloud ECS2512 and ECS2512FP multi-gigabit switches are now shipping.

Designed for businesses of any size, these new switches allow industry professionals to meet the high-speed requirements of today's advanced business networks, ensuring efficiency and peak performance.

Both the EnGenius Cloud ECS2512 ($499 MSRP) and ECS2512FP ($749 MSRP) multi-gigabit switches come with a full-featured layer 2+ switching capacity (120G), eight high-speed 2.5G ports, and four dual-speed 10G SFP+ slots for fiber uplinks. These switches deliver high speeds that equipment like network attached storage (NAS) devices, routers, and workstations demand.

Meanwhile, the more advanced ECS2512FP model supports IEEE 802.3bt Power-over-Ethernet, allowing it to transfer 60W of power to each port (from a budget of 240W) to such power-hungry devices as Wi-Fi 6 access points, PTZ cameras, or AV controllers.

EnGenius switches also come with the company's subscription-free EnGenius Cloud that allows IT technicians to monitor system metrics in real time, display network topology, troubleshoot problems, and analyze network behavior.

"I'm proud to announce that we are now shipping cloud multi-gigabit switches to the market," said Bryan Slayman, product line manager at EnGenius Technologies. "Our latest multi-gigabit switches expand our cloud solution and help customers meet the growing demands of cutting-edge technologies in multi-unit, hospitality, business, and assisted-living facilities while allowing them to conveniently fix network problems from anywhere, at any time."

The new EnGenius Cloud ECS2512 ($499 MSRP) and ECS2512FP ($749 MSRP) are now available. For more information about EnGenius Technologies products, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/.

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for nearly 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, business-class solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

