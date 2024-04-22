EnGenius Now Shipping the FitXpress Gateway: Redefining Site-to-Site VPN Connectivity

The XG60-FIT FitXpress Gateway is a perfect connectivity solution for small businesses with multiple branches or remote workers. It's simple to set up and packed with advanced security and management features, making it flexible enough to meet the needs of business owners and service providers—all for $375 MSRP.

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, is excited to announce that the new FitXpress Security Gateway is now ready for purchase. This advanced security gateway is explicitly designed for small businesses, branch offices, and work-from-home (WFH) environments, providing simple installation, unparalleled efficiency, and reliable security to the market. This solution provides SMBs with an easy-to-use connectivity solution and offers a comprehensive range of features that empower service providers to deliver an efficient and secure solution for a wide range of use cases.

EnGenius XG60-FIT FitXpress Gateway

Complete and Seamless Security Solution

One of the XG60-FIT Gateway's distinctive features is to simplify connectivity between two or more physical locations to create a secure network connection for small businesses. Small businesses can seamlessly collaborate, share resources, and communicate across geographical locations. The XG60-FIT Gateway offers a streamlined auto-VPN setup to remove the complexity for users of varying levels with a rapid 900 Mbps speed to connect branch offices or remote workers, enabling efficient communication. EnGenius has also incorporated a VPN self-healing capability that automatically monitors connectivity and corrects issues, providing peace of mind for business owners and network administrators.

Optimized Remote Connectivity with SecuPoint

The SecuPoint VPN client feature on the gateway allows for secure and easy remote connections with automatic VPN networking managed in the cloud. EnGenius's SecuPoint simplifies SSL VPN setup with auto-configuration and flexible certificate authentication, enhancing network administrators' efficiency. This feature allows remote workers to access corporate networks safely and securely with encryption. SecuPoint VPN provides unified device connectivity with multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. It removes the complexity of remote VPN setup, enabling businesses to run hassle-free.

Streamlined Management through FitXpress Platform

Gateway XG60-FIT can be easily managed through the FitXpress platform, which helps small business owners handle operations without the need for IT staff. It offers complete visibility, control, and insightful data to make informed business decisions. FitXpress is a comprehensive network management system that simplifies the installation, configuration, and monitoring of EnGenius network devices, letting business owners focus on their operations rather than dealing with network issues. It provides an intuitive web portal and app enabling remote network management from any location, which enhances network security and operational efficiency for small businesses.

The XG60-FIT gateway comes with additional key features for connection flexibility and reliability.

Dual-GbE WAN and Dual-GbE LAN ports for maximum performance.

Enhanced connectivity through dual-WAN load balancing.

WAN and cellular failover mechanisms provide continuous connectivity without interruptions.

Dedicated 2 GE LAN Ports, optional 3rd LAN, and 1x SFP uplink for flexible connectivity.

Seamless integration with existing network gateways and routers via passthrough functionality.

High-performance dual-core 2.1 GHz processor for greater speed and power.

Cloud-based management unifies EnGenius Fit Gateways, Wi-Fi Access Points, and Switches.

The XG60-FIT Gateway, with an MSRP of $375, is now available for immediate shipping through the EnGenius Store and EnGenius authorized partners. Discover more about the XG60-FIT.

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies Inc.