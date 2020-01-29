EnGenius Provides Faster Speeds & More Power with the Launch of Multi-Gig Networking Switches

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for small and medium businesses, today expands their Cloud solution with multi-gigabit PoE++ switching to meet the demands of Wi-Fi 6 access points that support over 1 gigabit speeds, power devices that exceed 30 watts and appeal to upmarket customers.

The EnGenius Cloud multi-gig switches, ECS5212FP & ECS2512, are the first of many switches that will be released in 2020 to serve the ever-increasing demand of new technology in mid to large environments like student housing, condominiums, assisted living facilities, hotels & resorts. The devices will not only future-proof but further expand the capabilities of the company's cloud-managed networking platform EnGenius Cloud.

The EnGenius ECS5212FP & ECS5212 are multi-gigabit L2+ networking switches will provide enterprise-class features for IT professionals who are interested in using a solution that simplifies network configuration and monitoring. With advanced management, the new EnGenius switch enhances network performance and provides peace of mind so companies can spend fewer resources on network management.

The multi-gigabit switches come with eight 2.5 gigabit ports that automatically detect the speed needed by the end device. Both switches by EnGenius support 120 Gbps switching capacity with the ECS5212FP & ECS5212 supporting one of the latest PoE standards, 802.3bt for the growing demand of higher powered devices like Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points, AV controllers, PTZ Cameras, digital signage, and lighting. The new multi-gig switches also come with four 10 Gbps SFP+ slots that extend connectivity via fiber for uplinks, redundancy, and failover. The latest switches by EnGenius utilize the capabilities of the subscription-free EnGenius Cloud which includes; real-time system metrics, deep-dive analytics, network troubleshooting, and advanced view to display network topology with the devices and relationships.

Key EnGenius benefits include;

2.5G Ports to serve high-bandwidth devices like Wi-Fi 6 access points

10G Fiber ports to connect floors and buildings at extreme distances & speeds

240 Watts of total budget for maximum power supply to PoE++ devices

Cloud managed to decreases administration time through remote management

Port-based client authentication with dynamic VLAN and security through RADIUS server

Prioritize compliant VoIP & video traffic ensuring its immediate delivery

"Our goal has always been to help our clients to grow by offering them a reliable service," said MC Leo, general manager at EnGenius Technologies. "The expanding capabilities of the EnGenius Cloud will make sure that we are the clients' preferred network-management solution provider for the years to come. We are aiming to continue delivering high-quality networking solutions aiming at mid to large businesses."

The EnGenius ECS5212FP & ECS5212 are expected to hit the shelves next month. To learn more about the EnGenius Cloud solution and the latest hardware offerings that it supports, please visit

https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-cloud/overview-cloud-networking.

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for over 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, wireless networking solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

