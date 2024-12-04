EnGenius Release New Broadband Outdoor Wireless Solution to Empower Industrial and Smart City Applications

The EOC600 series provides integrated Point-to-Point (PtP) and Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) connectivity for smart cities, remote industrial control, and public safety. EnGenius' EOC600 series enhances this with 5GHz solutions and an integrated Network Management System (NMS) for easy deployment and improved functionality.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leader in innovative connectivity solutions, has launched the new Broadband Outdoor EOC600 series, featuring an efficient network management solution called SkyPoint. The EOC series remains a core solution for Smart City and Industrial applications, whether it's the EOC655 or EOC600. The EOC655 series is primarily designed for backhaul applications, while the EOC600 series focuses on last-mile connectivity. The focus for Smart Cities is primarily on last-mile connectivity, covering a few city blocks or streets. Ultimately, the EOC600 and EOC610 can provide coverage of up to mile, offering an affordable solution for businesses of all sizes.

EnGenius Broadband Outdoor EOC Series

The EOC600 series provides integrated PtP and PtMP connectivity with single 5 GHz radios, making it ideal for dense RF environments and delivering secure, reliable broadband for last-mile applications. Additionally, the EOC600 series includes a mobile app, simplifying deployment and usage for wireless technicians and installers. It is designed to meet the evolving demands of dynamic industries, offering enhanced efficiency and superior functionality.

Affordable High-Speed Outdoor Bridge

The EOC600 and EOC610, priced at $249 MSRP, are 2x2 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 outdoor devices that boast 5GHz radios with an integrated 16dBi for EOC600 and 19dBi for EOC610 internal antenna capable of reaching up to 1200 Mbps. Its IP55 rating ensures reliable performance even in harsh outdoor conditions.

Simplified Broadband Outdoor Wireless Deployment

The EOC series features the innovative SkyConnect app and SkyPoint NMS, delivering unparalleled network health monitoring and asset management to help integrate and manage PtMP environment. This powerful software suite equips operators with essential tools for pre-installation planning, on-site deployment, continuous monitoring, and efficient network management, ensuring smooth and effective operations.

Enhanced Performance and Stability

This series is designed to address performance and stability issues in high radio frequency environments. Equipped with a powerful single 5 GHz radio boasting an impressive 1 Gbps link capacity, it effectively combats network interference and synchronization failures. Integrating intelligent RF and QoS management ensures optimal performance and traffic prioritization.

Optimized Management for Efficient Multi-Tenant Services

Key Features and Benefits:

Streamline Network Setup: Experience effortless network configuration with intuitive mobile app that offers real-time antenna alignment and diagnostic tools, making installation a breeze.

Experience effortless network configuration with intuitive mobile app that offers real-time antenna alignment and diagnostic tools, making installation a breeze. Gigabit Wireless Connectivity: Leverage powerful 5GHz radios delivering an impressive 1 Gbps link capacity, capable of connecting up to 8 remote devices in PtMP setups—ideal for expansive network environments.

Leverage powerful 5GHz radios delivering an impressive 1 Gbps link capacity, capable of connecting up to 8 remote devices in PtMP setups—ideal for expansive network environments. Effortless Mobile App Radio Tuning: The user-friendly app simplifies PtP or PtMP setup, enhances antenna alignment, and streamlines troubleshooting, providing operators with seamless control and convenience.

The user-friendly app simplifies PtP or PtMP setup, enhances antenna alignment, and streamlines troubleshooting, providing operators with seamless control and convenience. Centralized Network Control: Seamlessly manage wireless networks using SkyPoint NMS and make instant adjustments with the SkyConnect app, empowering operators to stay agile and responsive.

Seamlessly manage wireless networks using SkyPoint NMS and make instant adjustments with the SkyConnect app, empowering operators to stay agile and responsive. Built for Enduring the Elements: Designed with an IP55-rated casing and surge protection to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, ensuring reliability in any weather.

Designed with an IP55-rated casing and surge protection to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, ensuring reliability in any weather. Fortified Data Security: Safeguard critical information with rigorous AES-256 encryption, providing peace of mind in an increasingly connected world.

Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies, emphasizes that the EOC600 series is not just another product. He states, "This series embodies a combination of advanced hardware and innovative software specifically designed to address the connectivity challenges encountered in backhaul and last-mile applications across urban, rural, and industrial sectors. We're excited to enhance connectivity for our partners and customers with our new EOC solutions."

EnGenius is set to launch several models in the EOC600 series, including the EOC600 and EOC610. These EOC products are expected to be released in December 2024 and will be available through EnGenius's network of authorized resellers and distributors. For more information about the EOC 600 series, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/broadband-outdoor-category.html

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

