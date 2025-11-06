EnGenius Releases Broadband Outdoor EOC620 Mobile CPE for Transportation and Remote Operations

Enterprise-grade 5GHz CPE with high transmit power and IP67 weatherproof design for reliable connectivity in mobile and harsh environments

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the EOC620, the newest addition to its Broadband Outdoor EOC series. Specifically designed for mobile deployments and remote site applications, the EOC620 extends the EOC series beyond traditional fixed installations to support transportation and other dynamic environments where continuous wireless connectivity is critical.

Wireless Connectivity Challenges in Mobile Environments

EnGenius Broadband Outdoor EOC620

Transportation and logistics companies face significant challenges in maintaining reliable wireless connectivity while vehicles are in motion. Existing solutions often struggle with outdoor durability, signal stability during rapid movement, and flexible antenna configuration for diverse vehicle platforms. The EOC620 addresses these gaps with enterprise-grade performance optimized for on-the-move applications.

Advanced Mobile CPE for Transportation and Remote Operations

The EOC620 is designed specifically for mobile and remote environments where continuous connectivity is critical. Ideal for transportation fleets, public transportation systems, and commercial vehicle operations, the EOC620 delivers 5GHz radio performance with the durability and flexibility needed for on-the-move deployments. The device features 26 dBm transmit power, IP67 weatherproof construction, and SMA connectors for flexible antenna configuration—enabling operators to deploy reliable wireless solutions in their most challenging scenarios.

Unified Management Across the EOC Series

The EOC620 integrates with the same management platform as other EOC models, enabling operators to manage their entire network—from backbone to last-mile to mobile deployments—through a single centralized system. SkyPoint NMS and SkyConnect mobile app provide consistent tools for deployment, monitoring, and fleet management across all EOC products.

Extended EOC Series Capabilities

EOC620 complements the existing EOC portfolio:

EOC655 : High capacity backhaul backbone for enterprise and ISP core networks

: High capacity backhaul backbone for enterprise and ISP core networks EOC600/610 : Cost-effective last-mile CPE for fixed urban and rural coverage

: Cost-effective last-mile CPE for fixed urban and rural coverage EOC620: Enterprise-grade mobile CPE for transportation and remote applications

Key Features and Capabilities

Single 5GHz radio with up to 1,200 Mbps link capacity, supporting up to 16 devices in PtMP setups

26 dBm transmit power for reliable long-range coverage in motion

IP67 weatherproof and dustproof housing for extreme environmental durability

SMA connectors enabling flexible external antenna configuration for diverse vehicle platforms

Intelligent RF management with automatic channel selection and dynamic data rate adjustment to maintain stability during vehicle movement

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology with MU-MIMO for enhanced multi-device support

SkyPoint NMS and SkyConnect mobile app for centralized management and easy on-site deployment

AES-256 encryption for secure data transmission

"With the EOC620, we're bringing the EOC series to mobile environments," said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "Transportation operators need connectivity that's reliable and durable on the move. This new addition lets us serve everything from backbone networks to last-mile coverage to mobile deployments—and it's also perfect for remote sites like mining operations."

The EOC620 will be available from EnGenius authorized resellers and distribution partners by November 2025. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit: EOC620.

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With over 25 years of innovation, EnGenius enables organizations to build smart, scalable, and easily managed networks with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

Phone: 1 (949)-677-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.