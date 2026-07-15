EnGenius Strengthens Cloud-Managed Layer 3 Switching Portfolio with New Core and Aggregation Switches

New switches support growing SMB, MSP, and enterprise network requirements with 10G aggregation, 100G backbone scalability, interoperable Layer 3 routing, resilient design, and cloud visibility with local control.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius today announced a new lineup of cloud-managed Layer 3 switches purpose-built for enterprise, system integrator, VAR, and MSP networks.

EnGenius Strengthens Cloud-Managed Layer 3 Switching Portfolio

The new series includes three models: the enterprise-class ECS8830F and ECS8854F, along with the ECS6824F for SMB core, branch, and managed service provider (MSP) deployments. Together, the EnGenius Cloud-Managed Layer 3 Switches help organizations modernize network infrastructure with high-density 10G aggregation, 100G backbone connectivity, advanced Layer 3 routing, resilient design, and centralized cloud-based management across access, aggregation, and core.

As enterprise networks support more Wi-Fi 7 deployments, video analytics, edge applications, virtualized workloads, distributed services, and high-bandwidth east-west traffic, the network core can no longer be treated as a simple aggregation point. Modern IT teams need a core architecture that supports scalable routing, secure segmentation, operational resilience, and clear visibility across the network.

Enterprise-Class Core and Aggregation: ECS8830F and ECS8854F

The ECS8830F and ECS8854F are built for enterprise core and aggregation networks that require advanced Layer 3 routing, high availability, and scalable network operations.

The ECS8830F provides 24 × 10G SFP+ ports and 6 × 100G QSFP28 uplinks with up to 1.68 Tbps switching capacity, while the ECS8854F expands scale with 48 × 10G SFP+ ports and 6 × 100G QSFP28 uplinks with up to 2.16 Tbps switching capacity. Both platforms support up to 600 Mpps forwarding performance and wire-speed throughput to support high-performance enterprise network environments.

To support scalable network architectures, the platforms combine advanced Layer 3 routing and network virtualization capabilities, including OSPFv2/v3, BGP/BGP4+, IS-IS, ECMP, VRRP, Policy-Based Routing (PBR), BFD, and VXLAN EVPN. These capabilities enable resilient traffic forwarding, network segmentation, high-availability designs, and scalable multi-site connectivity while supporting interoperability across existing infrastructure investments. The result is simplified network operations, improved resiliency, and the flexibility to scale enterprise networks as business requirements evolve.

For maximum network resiliency and business continuity, the platforms support MC-LAG and VSF, along with 1+1 redundant hot-swappable power supplies and 3+1 redundant hot-swappable fan modules. This architecture eliminates single points of failure, enables seamless failover, and maintains service continuity, reducing service disruption and simplifying maintenance for enterprise network environments.

The series also supports a hybrid operational model. IT teams can use EnGenius Cloud for centralized visibility and monitoring while retaining local access through Web UI, CLI, SNMP, NETCONF, syslog, and related operational tools for configuration, troubleshooting, and day-to-day administration.

Right-Sized 10G Layer 3 Core for SMB and MSP Networks: ECS6824F

The ECS6824F delivers a high-performance 10G Layer 3 fiber core to growing SMBs, branch networks, and MSP-managed environments seeking greater scalability, security, and network control without the complexity of enterprise-class core platforms.

The 1U switch provides 24 × 10G SFP+ ports and 480 Gbps switching capacity, with Static Routing, RIP, and OSPFv2/v3 to help organizations segment departments, applications, surveillance systems, guest networks, and server zones more effectively.

For video-centric and multicast environments, the ECS6824F includes IGMP and MLD support to improve multicast traffic efficiency for IPTV and IP surveillance deployments. It also integrates core-layer security controls, including 802.1X authentication, ACLs, DHCP Snooping, IP Source Guard, ARP protection, Port Security, Storm Control, and DoS protection.

Dual internal power supplies add hardware resiliency, while EnGenius Cloud delivers centralized visibility, monitoring, and management for IT teams and MSPs.

Extending the EnGenius Portfolio from Access to Core

"This launch represents a significant expansion of the EnGenius networking portfolio and marks an important step in extending our cloud-managed platform from access to core," said Roger Liu, CEO of EnGenius. "As enterprise networks continue to evolve, organizations need switching solutions that deliver greater scalability, resiliency, and operational simplicity. With this new series, we are providing a stronger foundation to support modern enterprise and managed network deployments."

With the introduction of the new series, EnGenius extends its cloud-managed switching portfolio to address enterprise core, aggregation, and SMB core deployments. Together with EnGenius Cloud, the new switches combine cloud visibility with local control, enabling organizations, system integrators, VARs, and MSPs to deploy and manage networks through a consistent operational experience as their infrastructure grows.

Learn more about Cloud-Managed Layer 3 Switching Portfolio

ECS6824F: https://www.engeniustech.com/ecs6824f-cloud-managed-layer-3-fiber-switch.html

ECS8830F: https://www.engeniustech.com/ecs8830f-layer-3-stackable-switch.html

ECS8854F: https://www.engeniustech.com/ecs8854f-48-port-stackable-layer-3-switch.html

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a global leader in cloud-driven networking solutions, with over 25 years of expertise in developing and delivering innovative, user-friendly hardware and software. The company's secure, cloud-managed ecosystem — including wireless access points, network switches, VPN Firewalls, AI cameras, AI-powered network video systems, and power distribution units — empowers businesses across industries such as enterprise, education, healthcare, retail, and logistics to build high-performance, reliable, and scalable network infrastructures.

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies