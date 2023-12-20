EnGenius Switch Extenders Now Shipping: Powering Simple Network Expansion and Connectivity

News provided by

EnGenius Technologies Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

The EXT1105P, the first Switch Extender of the series, which is now shipping, is designed to make network expansion easier, more powerful, cost-effective, and easy to manage for Multi-Family, Senior Living, Student Housing, and Hospitality businesses.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce that its first Switch Extender is now available for shipping. The EXT1105P Switch Extender will provide businesses with simplified installations, cost-effective connectivity, and reliable performance. The Switch Extender family can be paired with the EnGenius Cloud, which offers centralized management for all EnGenius devices, from APs to PDUs, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs through simplified onboarding, remote configurations, and self-healing power management. This series highlights EnGenius' commitment to providing efficient solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in various industries.

Powering Your Connectivity

The EnGenius Switch Extenders address the power challenges that many industries face head-on:

  • PoE Technology: Power is delivered through PoE switches, enabling flexible installations in remote areas without additional power outlets.
  • PSE Output Ports: Streamline network expansion by directly connecting devices like cameras, speakers, and access points to the extender.
  • Simplified Management: EnGenius Cloud provides centralized management for all EnGenius devices, including Switches, Access Points, Gateways, and PDUs, from a single platform.
  • Quick Onboarding: Simplified configuration templates eliminate the need for on-site visits, saving time and money.
  • VLAN Trunking: Easily extend network segmentation to individual units or rooms for enhanced security and privacy.

Key Features:

  • Quick-scan device registration, remote monitoring, and troubleshooting
  • Real-time system metrics, analytics, and remote configurations
  • IGMP snooping for advanced multicast filtering and network efficiency
  • Spanning Tree (RSTP) for high availability and loop-free topology
  • Voice VLAN for fast, reliable deployment of VoIP services

The EXT1105P is now shipping and available for purchase through authorized EnGenius resellers and distributors, with the EXT1106 and EXT1109P to follow soon. For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/switch-extenders.html.

https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-products/cloud-managed-5-port-gigabit-poe-switch-extender-w-up-to-60w-budget/ 

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

EnGenius Adds a New SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, Elevating Connectivity, Speed and Mounting Options

EnGenius Adds a New SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, Elevating Connectivity, Speed and Mounting Options

EnGenius, a leading provider of intelligent connectivity solutions for enterprises, proudly announces the expansion of its SD-WAN Gateway portfolio...
EnGenius Launches the World's First Cloud Wi-Fi 7 Access Points for Enterprises

EnGenius Launches the World's First Cloud Wi-Fi 7 Access Points for Enterprises

EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions, proudly unveils the first Cloud Wi-Fi 7 connectivity series...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.