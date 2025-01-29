EnGenius Technologies Unveils EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board to Streamline Advanced Feature Discovery and Best Practices

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge networking solutions, is proud to announce the launch of EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board, an innovative new feature within the EnGenius Cloud platform. Designed to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs), system integrators, network engineers, and IT professionals, EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board is an innovated tool that simplifies the discovery of advanced features tailored to various industry verticals. With its focused recommendations and best practice guidelines, this addition redefines how users optimize network performance across sectors such as chain stores, business offices, hotels and resorts, student housing, senior living, and multi-family units.

EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board

Streamlining Feature Discovery

Navigating the diverse ecosystem of cloud networking features can be a demanding task for IT professionals striving to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Recognizing this, EnGenius has developed the Cloud Advisory Board to function as a dedicated resource that eliminates the guesswork in locating features best suited for specific industries. The tool intelligently filters through EnGenius Cloud's rich set of functionalities, directing users to solutions that optimize network operations in their unique environments.

"We understand the diverse challenges faced by our customers in different industries," said Eric Chen, General Manager at EnGenius Technologies. "The EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board delivers the precise guidance they need to unlock the full potential of our cloud platform while saving valuable time and resources."

Transforming Industry Verticals

The EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board offers tailored recommendations for a wide array of industries, ensuring network solutions are optimized for their distinct operational requirements. Key benefits include:

Efficient Decision-Making: Quick access to reliable, organized information allows for faster and more informed decisions, reducing time spent on research or consultations.

Quick access to reliable, organized information allows for faster and more informed decisions, reducing time spent on research or consultations. Enhanced Accuracy: By compiling data from credible sources and offering real-time updates, the database ensures that decisions are based on the most accurate and current information available.

By compiling data from credible sources and offering real-time updates, the database ensures that decisions are based on the most accurate and current information available. Cost-Effective: An advisory database reduces the need for external consultancy services, saving businesses money while still providing expert insights and advice.

By aligning advanced features with industry's best practices, EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board positions users to achieve superior operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and competitive edge.

Empowering Professionals with Best Practices

In addition to pinpointing advanced features, Cloud Advisory Board provides users with actionable insights and best practice guidelines for deploying EnGenius Cloud solutions in their respective industries. These expert recommendations cover critical areas, including network design, security, scalability, and performance optimization. As a result, IT professionals can confidently deploy tailored networking solutions that meet the highest standards of reliability and effectiveness.

Enhanced Value for MSPs, System Integrators, and IT Teams

EnGenius Cloud Advisory Board is particularly valuable for MSPs, system integrators, and IT teams who manage networks across diverse environments. By reducing the time spent on trial and error and simplifying the deployment of advanced features, the tool ensures these professionals can:

Deliver superior results to clients more efficiently.

Address industry-specific networking challenges with precision.

Keep pace with technological advancements in cloud networking.

With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

