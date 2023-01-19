EnGenius Unleashes a Beast: The ECW270 Access Point Built to Handle the Harshest Environments

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius expands its enterprise Cloud solution with the rugged ECW270, a top-of-the-line outdoor access point (AP). With an IP68 rating, one of the highest outdoor ratings available, it protects from extreme dust, torrential rain, and even immersion under high pressure.

This industrial-grade Cloud Managed AP boasts Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology and a 4x4 antenna designed for superior wireless communication even in harsh outdoor environments. It can provide network coverage to many simultaneous client connections, which is perfect for business parks, apartment complexes, senior living, airports, school campuses, and outdoor venues.

The ECW270's high-powered radios provide the ability to mesh the access point at greater distances and blanket larger areas with Wi-Fi minimizing expensive cable runs. IT professionals can use the existing 2.4 GHz (5 dBi) and 5 GHz (7 dBi) detachable antennas to flood an area with Wi-Fi or swap out the antennas for more demanding environments with specific requirements.

The ECW270 AP can use its primary Ethernet port, which supports 2.5 GigE PoE++, to easily be mounted and attached to light poles, sides of buildings, and exposed ceilings or racks in warehouses up to 300 ft away from the power source. The AP also provides a secondary 1 GigE PoE+ PSE port to pass internet data and power to a surveillance camera or other power-sourcing device.

Key Features and Benefits:

High-rated, IP68-rated waterproof & dustproof housing withstands extreme environments

Detachable four (4) 7 dBi 5 GHz & four (4) 5 dBi 2.4 GHz, Omni 360° N-type antennas

Supports up to 2,400 Mbps in 5-GHz band & 1,200 Mbps in 2.4-GHz band

Dual-band 802.11ax with scanning radio for an improved wireless experience

2.5 GigE PoE++ compatible port for easy placement in outdoor spaces

1 GigE port with PSE (802.3af/at) to power up IP cameras or other compliant devices

High-powered radios to increase meshing distances on either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz

Built-in surge and ESD (electro-static discharge) protection

Wide outdoor operation ranges from -4°F ~ +149°F (-20°C ~ +65°C)

The ECW270 is managed on the EnGenius Cloud, and a single or an unlimited number of these ruggedized APs can be easily installed, configured, and monitored at scale. APs can be quickly scanned, registered, pre- & auto-configured, and remotely monitored and troubleshot. The cloud solution allows IT professionals to dive into AP specifics like device status, throughput and connectivity performance, wireless statistics, and connected wireless device status.

The ECW270 AP is now shipping and EnGenius is offering it at an unmatched value of $999 MSRP through its authorized partner channel. For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-products/ecw270-wi-fi-6-4x4-outdoor-access-point/

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

