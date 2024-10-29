EnGenius Unveils SecuPoint Triad: The Ultimate Network Security Solution for Small Office Upgrades

The comprehensive solution is designed to elevate office connectivity for small-to medium-sized businesses with enterprise-grade security, high performance, and simplified management—all at an exceptional value.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, an innovator in the connectivity industry and champion of SMBs, is proud to announce the launch of the SecuPoint Triad (ESP100) a premium networking solution designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The SecuPoint Triad is priced at an MSRP of $799, representing a significant savings of 42% compared to purchasing these items individually for $1,382. This competitive pricing, paired with the product's advanced features available through a unified interface, provides a compelling reason for small and medium-sized businesses and system integrators to transition from off-the-shelf, consumer-grade networks to a professional-grade system.

This intuitive out-of-the-box solution is perfect for SMBs looking for high-performance hardware, easy cloud management, cost-effective connectivity, and enhanced security features. Unlike other solutions, the SecuPoint Triad provides a low barrier to entry and flexibility to scale as the business grows.

SecuPoint Triad includes a comprehensive lineup of user-friendly hardware that is simple to set up and install and can be easily managed via the EnGenius Cloud. It features a VPN router that can be managed with automatic firmware and security updates, control over usage limits, and peace of mind. The EnGenius Cloud management system offers comprehensive network management. With included (2) Wi-Fi 6 access points and 24-port switch, you can control business devices, monitor switch port usage, and access troubleshooting tools remotely.

Secure, Simple, and Sustainable Networking

Robust Security: The SecuPoint Triad provides the highest level of protection for your business data with the VPN router. This router offers multi-gigabit performance, a high-efficiency layer 7 firewall, and L7 policy-based routing capabilities. Its user-friendly Site-to-Site VPN and Client VPN features ensure seamless, encrypted communication, giving users the confidence to connect safely to their business resources while maintaining optimal network performance.



Simple Management: SecuPoint Triad simplifies network management with its integrated cloud management. The system allows centralized control, deployment, troubleshooting, and real-time monitoring and analytics. This is ideal for professional offices with limited or outsourced IT resources. SecuPoint Triad ensures that customers can focus on their business rather than complex IT issues.



Leading-Edge Features: This comprehensive package offers advanced AVXpress technology integrated with enterprise-grade devices, providing exceptional performance for business applications. With minimal IT setup, reliable VPN, and high-quality audio/video solutions, you can seamlessly conduct business calls, live recordings, and AI-powered tasks, even in remote work environments.



Flexible Scalability: The SecuPoint Triad is designed to facilitate growth, allowing businesses to expand their network as they evolve. With support for future upgrades and integrations, SMBs can confidently invest in a solution that adapts to their changing needs.



Cost-Saving Solution: This solution was designed to reduce downtime, increase uptime, and provide a healthier bottom line with a cost-effective solution that delivers sustainable performance and savings.

Components of the SecuPoint Triad:

VPN-Router: Delivers robust security, streamlined VPN and VLAN configuration, and dependable connectivity.

Delivers robust security, streamlined VPN and VLAN configuration, and dependable connectivity. 24-Port Switch : Enables lightning-quick and dependable network access for all your office devices.

: Enables lightning-quick and dependable network access for all your office devices. Wi-Fi 6 2x2 Access Points (2 units) : Provides expansive, up to 2500 sq ft. and high-speed wireless coverage.

: Provides expansive, up to 2500 sq ft. and high-speed wireless coverage. PoE+ Injectors (2 units): Offers energy-efficient power delivery to your network devices.

"With the SecuPoint Triad, EnGenius is introducing our advanced networking solution for small and medium-sized businesses," says Eric Chen, General Manager at EnGenius. "The SecuPoint Triad delivers enterprise-grade security and performance, tackling the unique challenges SMBs face. This solution offers robust protection, easy management, and sustainable performance, empowering businesses to transition to a professional-grade network system without breaking the bank. Businesses with limited IT resources can benefit greatly from EnGenius Cloud. Its user-friendly platform simplifies network management and troubleshooting, allowing you to focus on your core business."

The SecuPoint Triad is available to purchase through EnGenius's online store, resellers, and distributors. For more information about this solution, visit https://store.engeniustech.com/pages/secupoint-triad.

About EnGenius

Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class total cost of ownership, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.

