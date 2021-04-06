ENGIE and Georgetown University launch partnership to promote energy sustainability

HOUSTON and WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE and Georgetown University in Washington DC, USA announced today that they have entered into a comprehensive energy agreement to address sustainability and energy conservation through ENGIE's management of the university's utility system. This strategic alignment will help the university achieve its ambitious sustainability goals, positively impacting students, faculty and the community.

Georgetown University's main campus is located in the historic Georgetown neighborhood of Washington DC. It covers more than 100 acres and houses approximately 60 main buildings and has 19,000 students, and 6,200 employees, including 2,200 faculty. Its campus also includes MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

During the term of the agreement, ENGIE will assume responsibility for the enhancement, operation and upkeep of the electrical, heating and cooling and domestic water systems. Georgetown will retain ownership of its facilities and control over decisions related to capital improvements. Through capital improvement and energy conservation programs, the partnership will generate operational efficiencies, position Georgetown to reduce its energy use intensity by at least 35 percent by 2030 and create additional resources that will enable the University to deepen its focus on fostering a leading academic community in a sustainable way.

"After committing to divest from fossil fuels and launching a power purchase agreement that will ensure that two-thirds of the university's electricity needs will be sourced through solar power, this partnership further enhances our ambitious sustainability goals," said Geoff Chatas, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Georgetown University. "We are excited to partner with ENGIE to accelerate our progress toward aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, integrating sustainability across our functional areas, and becoming a model for how universities and other complex organizations can strengthen their sustainability efforts. We are confident that ENGIE's expertise in clean energy management will improve the experience of students, faculty and the broader Georgetown community."

"ENGIE is proud to become Georgetown University's energy partner to achieve its sustainability goals," said Cécile Prévieu, Executive Vice President in charge of Client Solutions at ENGIE. "Innovative solutions will be developed through our collaborative program with the campus community and will help us to operate, maintain, and improve campus utility services."

ENGIE is a leader in energy services for major universities, cities, and critical infrastructure entities around the world. The 50-year partnership with globally-renowned Georgetown University is the latest example in which institutions are turning to a partnership model to manage and operate energy infrastructure upgrades. Over the last three years, ENGIE has implemented successful energy concession partnerships at The Ohio State University and the University of Iowa. Most recently, ENGIE announced its new collaboration with Howard University, for a 20-year agreement managing the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a new central utility plant on campus. Barclays served as exclusive financial advisor and Jones Day served as exclusive legal advisor to Georgetown University for the transaction.

For more information on Georgetown Energy Partners please visit https://georgetownenergypartners.com/

About Georgetown University

Established in 1789 by Archbishop John Carroll, Georgetown is the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the United States. Located in Washington, DC; Doha, Qatar; and around the world; Georgetown University is a leading academic and research institution, offering a unique educational experience that prepares the next generation of global citizens to lead and make a difference in the world. For more information about Georgetown University, visit Georgetown.edu or connect with Georgetown on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals as we work together to shape a sustainable future. Our comprehensive services include helping run facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and costs; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low-carbon or renewable. ENGIE S.A. is a global organization focused on low-carbon energy and services, that relies on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. With 170,000 employees, along with its customers, partners and stakeholders, the group is committed to accelerating the transition to a carbon-neutral world through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions.

For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

