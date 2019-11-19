ENGIE Chooses Accenture, Salesforce and Vlocity to Support its Customer Relations and Help Them Achieve Their Zero-Carbon Transition

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DREAMFORCE -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Vlocity Inc. today announced the companies are teaming up with ENGIE, a leading provider of low-carbon energy and services, to help its customers around the world achieve a zero-carbon future.

Responding to the critical challenge of climate change, ENGIE set a goal in 2016 to become a world leader in the zero-carbon transition and began shifting from a utility company to a provider of low-carbon energy and services. Because utility companies are traditionally built around billing and operations, ENGIE needed to digitally transform and reimagine the way it engages with customers to build trusted, long-term relationships.

ENGIE is working with Accenture, Salesforce and Vlocity to deploy a global unified CRM platform, putting its customers at the center of its business and empowering employees around the world to drive customer success, transitioning them to zero-carbon energy. Accenture is helping to define the business model, operational processes and IT architecture, and is implementing and deploying the technology globally. Vlocity is delivering omnichannel and industry-specific cloud and mobile solutions on the Salesforce Platform, working with Engie across B2C and B2B customer relationship transformation projects.

"Climate change is leading us into a world very different from the one we have known, one in which no one can say, 'it's not my problem,'" said Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE. "We decided to be part of the solution by moving to zero carbon and helping others do the same. Teaming with Accenture, Salesforce and Vlocity has been an important part of this journey, allowing us to get a global view of our customers and move fast to build a more sustainable future. Decarbonized energy and digital technology are the lifeblood of ENGIE going forward."

With Salesforce, ENGIE gains a common, intelligent view of its commercial and residential customers across more than 70 countries. Now its employees have a 360-degree customer view and are equipped to provide personalized recommendations, collaborate with customers on defining new solutions, and proactively manage relationships with milestones to reduce energy usage and consumption over the next 50 years. In addition, the company's more than 100,000 employees in the field now have the tools to simplify the installation and maintenance of new solutions, while servicing customers with greater immediacy and transparency.

"We are proud to support ENGIE's drive to advance sustainable business solutions that help address climate change," said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture. "This type of collaboration is critical to accelerating the world's shift to a low-carbon economy."

"Salesforce and ENGIE share a commitment to achieving a zero-carbon future and improving the state of our world for generations to come," said Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block. "We're proud to work with ENGIE to empower the company's 160,000 employees to deliver customer-centric energy solutions through the power of the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform."

"Together with our valued partners, Salesforce and Accenture, Vlocity is proud to enable ENGIE to reduce their carbon footprint, create value and foster growth," said David Schmaier, CEO and Founder, Vlocity Inc. "We fully support ENGIE's goal to sustainably transform their relationships with business and residential customers and become a true trusted advisor in a zero-carbon future with Vlocity Energy and Salesforce."

ENGIE's digital transformation with Salesforce includes Salesforce Community Cloud, Einstein Analytics, Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud.

ENGIE at Dreamforce 2019

ENGIE's digital transformation will be featured in the Dreamforce Campground in Moscone South from November 19-22. In addition, on November 19 at 2 p.m. PT, ENGIE and Vlocity will lead a session titled, " Innovation at Scale: ENGIE's agile Delivery of Customer-Centric Energy Solutions ," and on November 20 at 11 a.m. PT, ENGIE will be featured in the Manufacturing, Auto, & Energy Keynote . To tune into the keynote live stream, please visit: https://www.salesforce.com/live .

Dreamforce 2019

Dreamforce is the world's largest software conference with more than 171,000 registered attendees and 13 million online viewers. Bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and Trailblazers, Dreamforce is the ultimate expression of Salesforce's values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality. With more than 2,700+ sessions, Trailblazers in every role and industry will learn how to achieve a 360-degree view of their customers and get hands-on with Salesforce's latest product innovations including AI, voice, integration and online learning. To learn more, please visit: www.salesforce.com/dreamforce .

Visit Accenture at Booth #819 at Dreamforce 2019.

