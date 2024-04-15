ENGIE ENERGÍA CHILE S.A. ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL 4.500% NOTES DUE 2025

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Energía Chile S.A. (" EECL ") announced today that its previously announced cash tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Notes due 2025 (the " Notes ") has expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 12, 2024 (the " Expiration Date ").

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated April 8, 2024 (the " Offer to Purchase ") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the " Notice of Guaranteed Delivery ", together with the Offer to Purchase, the " Offer Documents "), which set forth the terms of the Tender Offer. The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Tender Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP No. and ISINs Principal Amount

Outstanding Tender Offer Consideration

(per U.S.$1,000 principal amount) 4.500% Notes due 2025 CUSIP: 268270 AD7 / P36020 AB4 ISIN: US268270AD76 / USP36020AB42 U.S.$350,000,000 U.S.$992.70

As of the Expiration Date, according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, (i) a total of U.S.$214,471,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, and (ii) a total of U.S.$211,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been received pursuant to Notices of Guaranteed Delivery.

EECL has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date. The Company expects to pay the Tender Offer Consideration plus the accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on April 17, 2024, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer Documents.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. acted as dealer managers and Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as Tender and Information Agent in connection with the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Latin America Debt Capital Markets, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, +1 (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) and +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect), Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Liability Management Group, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, +1 (212) 350-0660 (toll-free) and +1 (855) 404-3636 (collect), Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., Liability Management Group, 250 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, +1 (800) 372-3930 (toll-free) and +1 (212) 225-5501 (collect) or Global Bondholder Services Corporation at +1 (855) 654-2015 (toll-free) and (212) 430-3774 (collect).

All deliveries and correspondence sent to the Tender and Information Agent should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, 65 Broadway – Suite 404, New York, New York 10006, Attn: Corporate Actions.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission nor any regulatory authority of any other country has approved or disapproved of the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the Offer Documents.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of the offer to purchase, which were made only pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer Documents.

About EECL

We are a sociedad anónima abierta, or a publicly traded open stock corporation, organized under the laws of Chile. Our principal executive offices are located at Avenida Isidora Goyenechea 2800, 16th Floor, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile. Our telephone number is +56 2 2353 3200.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical fact, information regarding activities, events and developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information relating to our future growth and profitability targets and strategies designed to increase total shareholder value, are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future economic and financial condition and results of operations, the plans and objectives of management and our assumptions regarding our performance and such plans and objectives. Many forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "project," "estimate," "potential," "could," "may," "will," "target," "predict," and "forecast," among others. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are predictions only and actual results could differ materially from management's expectations due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons working on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. The forward-looking statements that we make in this press release are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates. We assume no obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements that we make, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Contacts:

Bernardita Infante, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], +56 9 6617 3006

Alison Saffery, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager, [email protected], +56 9 8409 7965

ENGIE Energía Chile S.A.

Avenida Isidora Goyenechea 2800, 16th Floor,

Las Condes, Santiago,

Chile

T: +56 2 2353 3200

SOURCE ENGIE Energia Chile S.A.