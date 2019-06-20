ENGIE Greens Power Consumption of Smart Energy Decisions' Distributed Energy Forum

The announcement marks the third Smart Energy Decisions conference ENGIE North America has supported with RECs, further illustrating the energy leader's commitment to promoting sustainable strategies. The certificates supplied at each event represent the environmental attributes or benefits associated with a specific quantity of energy generated from a renewable source, such as wind or solar.

Ken Cowan, Vice President of Solutions Sales and Marketing at ENGIE North America, said, "As the demand for decarbonized energy continues to grow both nationally and globally, we are proud to demonstrate our ability to provide customers with a range of renewable products that support a more sustainable future. Our supply of RECs to Smart Energy Decisions is one of many opportunities we are incorporating into environmentally responsible energy management solutions, and we're proud to support the Distributed Energy Forum in this regard."

ENGIE North America's capabilities in renewable products span from RECs and green power supply to custom structured solutions and traditional and virtual power purchase agreements to support the development of new renewable generation assets. The Solutions Sales team integrates these capabilities with energy efficiency, information services, demand management, energy services and distributed generation opportunities to optimize supply, demand, and operations, and achieve energy management targets.

John Failla, Founder and Editorial Director of Smart Energy Decisions, said, "We're honored to have the continued backing of ENGIE – a leader in the world's transformation to a low-carbon energy economy. It's important that we practice what we preach and ENGIE helps to make that possible with our partnership to drive change in support of the energy transition taking shape in today's power markets."

The Distributed Energy Forum is an invitation-only event designed to help large energy users build and execute distributed energy resource strategies. The DE Forum is the third event brand operated by Smart Energy Decisions, an information and event platform dedicated to helping large energy users navigate the energy transition.

About ENGIE North America Inc.

ENGIE North America manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada, including clean power generation, cogeneration, and energy storage; retail energy sales; and comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense. Nearly 100 percent of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, with operations in 70 countries employing 160,000 people, including 1,100 researchers in 12 R&D centers. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com web site.

